Kate Hood joins Loveland Ski Club as performance coach for skier’s ‘mental game’ | SummitDaily.com

Loveland Ski Club is now one coach stronger.

On Nov. 3, the club announced Kate Hood as new performance coach for the youth alpine club. A release from LSC executive director John Hale:

I’m happy to announce that there has been yet another exciting addition to the LSC staff. Throughout the last seven years, we have steadily raised the bar at LSC by attracting and retaining professionals in all facets of the operation, including coaching, strength and conditioning, venue management, ski tuning and administration. It has long been a goal, and this past summer we began to earnestly investigate, the potential of bringing on an expert in the mental training field. I’m thrilled to say that we have found an ideal fit in Kate Hood, LSC’s new performance coach.

Hood has been working with our staff throughout the fall, and this weekend she started working with the Academy athletes. Hood will be with the team one to two days a week and focus primarily on the Academy program, designed for year-round ski athletes. In addition to her work with the Academy, Kate will also spend a day with each of the part-time teams during the season.”

The announcement continued with a welcome note from Hood:

I have spent the past eight years as a college coach of field hockey and lacrosse, and prior to that I spent five years teaching and coaching high school field hockey, lacrosse and alpine ski racing. I attended and later taught and coached at a ski academy, so I appreciate the effort and dedication it takes to compete in the ski racing world. I myself ski raced in New Hampshire, Vermont, and then the NCAA, Division I, in Massachusetts.

I have a master’s degree in Education, a doctoral degree in sport and performance psychology, and I am a member of the Association for Applied Sport Psychology (AASP). Currently, I teach graduate school courses in sport psychology and run a sport and performance consulting business, Summit Sport Psych. I just moved to Dillon with my two young children, husband and dog, and I have been in Colorado for about six years.”