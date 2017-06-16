Keystone Bike Guide: Snake River Rec Path (video) | SummitDaily.com

SUMMIT COUNTY — Take our word for it: You don't have to dodge cars and semis on U.S. Highway 6 to get from Keystone to Lake Dillon and back again. There's a recpath for that.

Found on the banks of the stunning Snake River, the Snake River Rec Path (aka Keystone recpath) from Keystone to Summit Cove is one of several routes in the sprawling Summit County Rec Path System. The entire system stretches nearly 50 miles across the county, connecting Keystone, Breck, Frisco, Copper, Dillon and Silverthorne on wide paved trails with stunning scenery, from the crest of Swan Mountain overlooking Lake Dillon to the summit of Vail Pass west of Copper Mountain.

The Snake River Rec Path runs 4 miles one way, linking the east end of Keystone Resort to a long, fingerlike bay on the east end of the lake. From there, it connects with a tough (but short) climb southwest to Swan Mountain, or a meandering cruise on the lakeshore northwest to Dillon.

The short-and-sweet path is one of the mellowest sections in the entire system, with hardly any vertical gain. This makes for a picturesque bypass of the noisy and bustling highway, which stays mostly hidden by trees and homes to the north.

Highlights

Along with the namesake river, the Snake River Rec Path passes by quiet neighborhoods, quaint meadows and The River Course at Keystone golf club. On the east end, you'll find dozens of restaurants and eateries at River Run Village, The Lodge at Keystone and elsewhere in the resort hub. On the west end are several secluded benches and tables to rest your legs or stop for a picnic lunch with the family.

For mountain bikers, the recpath is a relaxing connector for several singletrack systems, including Keystone Aqueduct to Soda Creek Trail and Horseshoe Gulch, or the well-named "Tour de Trash" ride on Tenderfoot Mountain.

Parking

The Snake River Rec Path begins at River Run Village in Keystone, with free parking at the Montezuma Lot throughout the year and the Hunki Dori Lot from June to September.

From Interstate 70, take Exit 205 for Dillon/Silverthorne and drive east on U.S. Highway 6 past Dillon for about 6 miles. Look for signs leading to Montezuma Lot. For Hunki Dori Lot, pass by the Montezuma Lot to the stop sign on Montezuma Road. Turn right and take your next right onto Hunki Dori Court. The lot is next to the base of the River Run Gondola.

Editor’s note: Updated June 16, 2017.