Keystone’s Slush Cup returns for 2017 with pond skimming for kids and adults on April 9 (video) | SummitDaily.com

The Slush Cup is open to skiers and snowboarders. Registration is available online or the day of the event at the Mountain House base area, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Space is limited and competitors must be 6 years old or older. For more information or to register, see “events” tab at KeystoneResort.com.

What: An annual end-of-season pond-skimming contest for kids and adults, with prizes for best overall skimmer and best costume

Watch out, pond skimmers: Little Mrs. Bacon and Eggs is ready to win the Slush Cup crown.

On April 9, Keystone Resort plays host to an annual end-of-season pond-skimming contest for kids and adults. Known as the Slush Cup, the event is a fun-loving way to close out a wild ski season, complete with skis, snowboards, a slushy pond and dozens of costumes, like sumo wrestlers, Batman and Joker, bacon-and-eggs (all in one!) and even GoPro-wearing gorillas in string bikinis.

Participants put their pond-skimming skills to the test by launching off a jump in attempts to skim across a makeshift pond. Up for grabs: bragging rights, top honors and prizes, including a $250 grand prize. Returning again this season, the Kidtopia Slush Cup offers a separate, smaller pond for younger contestants (ages 6-13 years old). Kids between ages 14 and 17 years old have the option to compete in either event. Registration for both events is available online and costs $30 for the adult Slush Cup. The kid's contest is free.

The Slush Cup begins at 11 a.m. in the Mountain House Base Area and features live music from Funky Johnson, who bring a soulful blend of old and new that moves audiences to their feet, according to a Slush Cup release from the resort. This day is sure to be full of thrills and spills for competitors and spectators alike — it's free to watch from the sidelines — and a panel of highly skilled judges will score competitors on distance, style, creativity and "water resistance" (aka whether or not folks go for a swim). Prizes for best overall pond-skimmer and best costume will be awarded to top skimmers in both the Slush Cup and Kidtopia Slush Cup.

