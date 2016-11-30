Kids ski free at Keystone Dec. 1 to kick off Colorado Family Ski Month | SummitDaily.com

Call it the season of free.

Beginning Dec. 1, Keystone Resort launches the inaugural Colorado Family Ski Month, a month-long, family-friendly celebration of winter activities that define living in the Centennial State. To kick off the celebration, all kids 12 years old and younger will have access to free skiing and riding on Thursday, with special events continuing throughout the month.

Kids ski free Dec. 1

That’s right: In honor of the fifth anniversary of the Keystone Kids Ski Free program, the resort is kicking off Colorado Family Ski Month with free skiing for all kids 12 years old and younger. Simply show up with an adult season pass or lift ticket to claim a free child’s ticket. Children also ski free all season when parents book two or more nights of eligible lodging.

World’s Largest Snow Fort opens

The World’s Largest Snow Fort returns to Keystone’s Dercum Mountain this December and it’s bigger and better than ever, according to a release from the resort, offering families the ultimate snow playground at 11,640 vertical feet. Featuring a series of tunnels, slides and mazes, the mountaintop fort is a staple of Keystone’s Kidtopia offerings, the release continued, and provides free family entertainment for all. The fort is scheduled to open on Saturday, Dec. 17 and is free to guests with lift access.

Free Ski and Ride School clinics

Bumps, turns and trails — Keystone has them all for the older crowd. The Keystone Ski and Ride School hosts free clinics throughout December, including an introduction to moguls, skiing parallel, linking snowboard turns, terrain selection and mountain safety.

Clinics are held on Dec. 2-4, Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18. All sessions begin at 11 a.m. and participants must be 16 years or older. Register in advance by calling the ski school at 800-255-3715.