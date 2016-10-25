Lady Tigers stun Battle Mountain volleyball in 4 sets for Senior Night win | SummitDaily.com

FRISCO — Nobody scores off the net twice on a serve for match point. Nobody.

But Mia popov did.

In the fourth set of a wild and raucous Senior Night match, the Summit High volleyball team was down 21-24 against heated rivals from across the pass, Battle Mountain (12-6 overall, 6-5 4A Western Slope), and needed a touch of good luck. The Lady Tigers didn’t exactly need a miracle — they were ahead two games to one in the match and could have been forced into a fifth set — but they needed a win against the rivals. Summit had lost once already, a 3-1 beating in Edwards on Sept. 27, and no one on the team wanted to go winless against the Huskies, especially during Senior Night at home.

Popov’s run of serves at crunch time started with a hard hit that nipped the net, built some backspin and bounced between two Huskies players before hitting the hardwood, 22-24. The next serve was a blooper that barely tipped the net and dropped untouched into the center of the court, 23-24. By then, the momentum and crowd was on Summit’s side. The entire student section was pulsating when 6-foot, 2-inch sophomore AnnaMaria Dodson spiked the ball with authority to tie the game, 24-24, and then things really got rowdy when senior Sam Buer gave her team the first set of

It was only fitting for Popov to finish the six-point comeback she started with a flawless serve. The Huskies volleyed the ball once, the Lady Tigers returned, and then the Huskies bobbled a touch to give Summit the win in four sets (25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 26-24).

Summit started the night ranked 44th in the state and is now 7-10 overall and 5-6 in the 4A Slope. They should gain serious points in the 4A standings, Waddick said. Battle Mountain, which started at 23rd in the state, is now 12-7 overall and 6-6 in the league.

The Lady Tigers close out the season against No. 27 Palisade (11-7 overall, 8-3 league) in Palisade on Oct. 27.