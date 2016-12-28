Learning to fly: Acro yoga in snowy downtown Breck (photos and video) | SummitDaily.com

No experience required. Sessions are held in the upper level studio at the Old Masonic Hall on the corner of Main Street and Washington Avenue. Instructors suggest bringing a yoga mat and wearing workout clothing. For more info, see the event tab at BreckCreate.org.

— Doc Reynolds of Breckenridge. The longtime yoga instructor from Florida started teaching the free AcroYoga sessions for Breck Create last season. Thanks to solid turnout week after week, he brought the program back for an encore this winter. He was a flier, standing base and grounded base during the shoot, not to mention tireless field recruiter. He even convinced our videographer to fly for a minute or two while she was filming.

— AnnaLisa Farrell of Breckenridge. The 23-year-old Fort Collins native has been practicing yoga for 10 years and discovered AcroYoga about eight months ago, when Reynolds — a friend from Breckenridge ski school — talked her into giving it a try. It’s now a dynamic and challenging part of her yoga practice, and she drops by the free sessions when life doesn’t get in the way.

— Lindsay Fleming of Breckenridge. Originally from Virginia, the 55-year-old first found AcroYoga while living near the beach in Tampa, Florida a little over three years ago. Since then he’s traveled the world to pursue the discipline, including a trip this past summer to dozens of jams in 19 countries across the world. The highlight: training with Israeli yogis at an international conference, followed by couch surfing from Europe to South Korea and back to the states.

— Emmily Van Dorn of Breckenridge. The 24-year-old native of New York tried AcroYoga for the first time ever during our photo shoot in downtown Breckenridge, when Reynolds convinced her to give it a try after a chance meeting in The Crown coffee shop. She has no formal training in dance, gymnastics or yoga, and yet the avid snowboarder moved flawlessly through a five-minute sequence with Fleming and never fell. She also stood on Reynolds’ shoulders and posed, circus-style, in front of The Dredge as pedestrians watched and clapped.

“All you need is the want to do it. A little faith, trust and pixie dust goes a long way.”

— Terrin Fre of Breckenridge. Another first timer, the 30-year-old Wisconsin native and volunteer coordinator with Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center let Reynolds test her balance on the edge of Maggie Pond at the base of Peak 9. She’s never tried anything like it after six years of living in Colorado, and like Van Dorn, she never fell once.