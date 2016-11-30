Little Red Schoolhouse holds benefit screening of “Ruin and Rose” on Dec. 1 | SummitDaily.com

Want a movie premiere that’s more than a movie premiere? Little Red Schoolhouse has just the thing.

On Dec. 1, a slew of local and national sponsors present a screening of the newest film by Matchstick Productions (MSP), “Ruin and Rose.” For just $15 ($10 with a student ID), locals get entry to the screening at Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge, plus a chance to win thousands of dollars in ski gear and a $4,000 Visa gift card. There are also $4 beers from Ska Brewing and a silent ski auction, making this one of the most loaded movie premieres of the season. Raffle and silent auction items are supplied by Alpine Sports, Mountain Wave, Woodward Copper, Breckenridge Grand Vacations, Meta Yoga Studios, Slope Style boardshop and nearly a dozen others. Tickets are available at the door, through breckcreate.org or at Slope Style in Breck. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the screening starts at 8 p.m.

All proceeds from the event benefit Little Red Schoolhouse in Breckenridge. Last season, the fundraiser drew more than 600 viewers (nearly double the 400 attendees at the first event in 2014) and organizers are expecting more of the same this year for “Ruin and Rose.” The film is one of the most thoughtful ever produced by MSP, and that’s saying something for a company that has been around for more than two decades. This season’s production juxtaposes typical ski porn from across the world with scenes of young children playing in the dry, barren climes of a future world without snow. It’s a subtle yet powerful comment on climate change — something on everyone’s mind after a long-delayed start to the 2016-17 ski season.