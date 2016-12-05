Mark McMorris, Gus Kenworthy, Jamie Anderson and more confirmed for Dew Tour Dec. 8-11 | SummitDaily.com

All contests are free and open to the public. The on-mountain Dew Tour Experience (aka expo village) is open Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Peak 8 base. For more info, including invited athletes and videos, see dewtour.com.

It’s a brand-new, never-before-seen Dew Tour, and the pros are coming out in droves.

On Monday, Dew Tour’s new production company, TEN: The Enthusiast Network, and Breckenridge Ski Resort announced the complete list of confirmed athletes for this year’s event, held Dec. 8-11 at Peak 8 and in downtown Breck. Big-time players and Olympians like Mark McMorris, Gus Kenworthy and Jamie Anderson are all confirmed for the tour, which debuts with a funky new format and no superpipe thanks in part to low snowfall and in part to TEN’s vision.

The reimagined Dew Tour features individual contests and a new team competition, dubbed the “Team Challenge,” on a two-part slopestyle course playing to different riders’ strengths in a modified jump zone and jib zone. Snowboard companies Burton, Nitro, Lib Tech, Ride, DC and Salomon will all field teams for the new team challenge, as will ski companies Faction, Armada, Head, Atomic, Volkl and K2.

Colorado local Gus Kenworthy is the man to beat in the ski slopestyle sections, with Jossi Wells (NZL), Fabian Boesch (SUI) and 2014 Sochi gold medalist Joss Christensen (USA) giving him a run for it.

For the women, 14-year-old skier Kelly Sildaru (EST) looks to defend her title from last year’s Dew Tour (and X Games) against seasoned veterans, including Kaya Turski (CAN) and Devin Logan (USA).

In the snowboard slopestyle, watch for the return of Mark McMorris (CAN), back in action this winter after breaking his femur in February of 2016. He faces off against the likes of 2016 Air and Style winner Marcus Kleveland (NOR), Darcy Sharpe (CAN) and Max Parrot (CAN). Colorado local and new Mountain Dew athlete, Red Gerard (USA), is returning this year after he placed fifth last season. The 16-year-old Silverthorne resident is an athlete to watch.

On the women’s side, Anna Gasser (AUT), Spencer O’Brien (CAN), Hailey Langland (USA) and Jamie Anderson (USA) continue to push snowboard slopestyle progression. The gold is truly anyone’s game.

“The Dew Tour will be exciting, as it feels like a brand-new event with the format and course changes,” Gerard said in a press release from the tour. “After seeing and hearing about summer Dew Tour from the skaters, watching the team comp go down in Breckenridge will really make Dew Tour stand out from the other comps we do this season. This is my first event as a Mountain Dew athlete and I could not be more stoked to be a part of such a tight-knit, amazing program.”

Representing Uganda

Dew Tour competitors come from all over the world and this year’s field is the farthest-flung yet, thanks to Ugandan snowboarder Brolin Mawejje, who is attending as a forerunner for slopestyle.

Mawejje immigrated to the U.S. when he was 12 years old and moved to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with his adoptive family, where he learned to rip with the best. He now trains at Park City, Utah, and is mounting a campaign to compete at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeonChang, South Korea. No Ugandan has ever competed at the Winter Olympics, or the Dew Tour.

Find out more about Mawejje and his journey in the new Dew Tour series, “Beyond The Bib,” launching today on dewtour.com.

More new at Dew

Dew Tour’s popular after-hours streetstyle competition also returns to downtown Breckenridge on Friday, December 9 at 6 p.m., when Sharpe hopes to defend his three consecutive titles among the snowboarders, while Sean Jordan (USA) holds it down for the skiers.

And, for the first time ever, this year’s Dew Tour features an adaptive snowboarding banked slalom event. Fans get a sneak preview of the new discipline before its debut at the 2018 Paralympics. Look for fierce battles, led by the U.S. team that swept the Para snowboarding podium in Sochi in 2014 — Evan Strong, Keith Gabel and Mike Shea — and an equally charged women’s race, headed by Sochi gold medalist Bibian Mentel.

For the full list of 2016 Dew Tour individual and team competitors, see dewtour.com. Tune in all week long for updates at summitdaily.com or for live streaming on the tour website. NBC continue as Dew Tour’s broadcast partner with the Winter Dew Tour airing two specials on December 17 and December 24, 2016.