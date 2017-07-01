Meet the Block Ness Monster when Tough Mudder Colorado debuts at Copper Mountain July 15-16 | SummitDaily.com

A single ticket for the full 12-mile event is $209 online or two tickets for $199 each. The half event is $109 for a single ticket or $104 for the two-pack bundle. All participants get aid stations, crew support, an event T-shirt, post-race snacks, finisher headband and a free beer. To sign up or learn more, see ToughMudder.com .

Hey all you mud masochists: the granddaddy of obstacle races is coming to Copper Mountain Resort this year.

After three years in Snowmass, where it drew close to 6,500 runners in 2016, the annual Tough Mudder Colorado obstacle race makes its Copper debut on July 15-16. The mid-summer stop features a traditional course of up to 12 miles that's littered with 20-25 obstacles, along with a shortened sprint version, dubbed the Tough Mudder Half, held on a 5-mile course with 12-15 obstacles, according to a release from event organizers.

"We are thrilled to bring Tough Mudder and Tough Mudder Half to Copper Mountain for the first time in 2017, and we are excited to host thousands of new and returning Mudders," said Courtney Jordan, event director for Tough Mudder, in the release. "We look forward to working closely with the Copper Mountain venue, Human Movement as well as the local community & stakeholders to produce a successful event and provide a positive economic impact on the region."

Cost for the full event on either Saturday or Sunday is $209 per person and cost for the sprint event is $109 per person. Registration is available online and open to male and female competitors older than 14. But we shouldn't really say competitors, because unless you're running in this year's new timed Tough Mudder, this event is all about simply finishing.

Simply finishing, though, is easier said than done with mud pits, barbed wire and devious climbs up, over and through towering wooden structures.

"Bringing Tough Mudder to Copper Mountain and Summit County is an amazing fit," said Jeff Suffolk, president at Human Movement, the event production company owned by Copper's parent company POWDR. "As part of the POWDR family, our goal is to fuel an adventure lifestyle by creating extraordinary events and experiential programming at our resort properties. There are very few athletic experiences in the world that compete with the Tough Mudder brand, and we're excited to support their team next summer at Copper and future POWDR properties."

Meet the Mudders

What's in store if you pony up $109 or $209 for a Tough Mudder? Plenty, all spread across the slopes and dirt roads of Copper. Here's a taste:

Tough Mudder Full: This 10-12-mile obstacle "challenge" (not race, unless you're in the new timed division) is designed to test physical and mental strength, stamina, and teamwork. Tough Mudder will pack in 20-25 signature obstacles, such as King of the Swingers (massive rope swings), Arctic Enema (a frigid ice bath), the infamous Electroshock Therapy (electrified wires suspended over hay bales and mud pits), and a handful of obstacles new for 2017.

Tough Mudder Half: Designed to require less training yet facilitate just as much teamwork as the full, Tough Mudder Half packs all the thrills of the full into a bite-sized course. The event is a 5-mile course that does not include the more daunting obstacles on the full course, such as those with ice or electricity (whew). It features about 12-15 signature obstacles, such as Everest and The Block Ness Monster Mud Mile, all of which test teamwork, grit and strength.

Both events are challenges in which participants focus on teamwork and camaraderie, rather than speed or podium winners. The events are untimed and finishers receive a custom performance T-shirt from event sponsor Merrell, as well as an ice-cold beer and finisher headband.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tough Mudder to Copper Mountain," said Gary Rodgers, president and general manager at Copper Mountain, in the release. "Tough Mudder's emphasis on teamwork and camaraderie is a great match for Copper's own values, and our high-alpine terrain combined with Tough Mudder's world-class obstacles is sure to create an unforgettable experience."