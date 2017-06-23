Mountain Soul: From the Breck Epic to Keystone Strider races, Breck is a bike mecca | SummitDaily.com

One of my favorite things about Summit County is how easy it is get outside and play! A love for the outdoors is contagious and creates a thread of camaraderie that runs through everyone in the community — young and old, beginner to expert, local or visitor.

Bikes in particular are a way of life in our mountain towns, where there is a road, trail, path and event for each and every biker. From cruisers to downhillers, the bike path to Barney Ford, kid-friendly Strider races to the multi-day Breck Epic, Summit County is home to a plethora of options that make our county a biking paradise.

There are too many bike events to list them all, but here are a few of the highlights. Happy biking and happy trails!

For the kids

Strider Balance Bike Series | Keystone Ski Resort

Let's hear it for the littlest of bikers! Keystone hosts Strider Balance Bike races most summer Sundays. It's a great way to practice and play while learning valuable bike skills. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and races run from 10-11 a.m. in River Run Village.

More info: See the "Kidtopia" tab at KeystoneResort.com

Kingdom Park Strider Bike Race | Breckenridge Recreation Center

"If your child can walk, your child can ride!" Words to live by from the Breckenridge Recreation Center, which hosts Strider races at Kingdom Park on Monday, July 3, from 4-5 p.m. After the races, stay for music, medals, food and prizes for the top three racers of each category.

More info: See BreckenridgeRecreation.com

Mountain Bike Junior League | Maverick Sports

This local league from Maverick Sports is a great way to get your youngster involved in the Summit Mountain Challenge series. It's open to kids of all ages, with group rides Mondays and Thursdays, plus the town races on Wednesdays.

More info: See MavSports.com

For the ladies

Mountain Bike Mondays | Mondays at 5:45 p.m.

Weekly women's mountain bike rides led by Women with Altitude, held every Monday night from now until September. It's a chance to get on the trails, meet like-minded women and learn important skills. Local yoga instructor Jenni Frank has become a regular on the rides and can't say enough about the value of the rides.

"I love Mountain Bike Mondays," Frank said. "It's a great way to get in the saddle and be with great women. Babes and bikes — that's a no brainer. I have met some lovely people and it seems each week I learn something new. You pick your skill level, so you are placed with others who are at a similar skill as you. Very accessible. Very fun. Very friendly."

More info: Learn more about the rides, including meeting locations, and get to know MBM's fearless leader, Katie Stamp, on Facebook by searching Mountain Bike Mondays.

Yeti Beti Women's MTB skills clinic | Breck Bike Week

These mountain bike skills workshops are designed by women, for women. Join Cat Ambrose today (June 24) for a free clinic to hone your bike skills and build confidence on your bike. Beginners meet from 10 a.m. to noon and intermediate riders meet noon to 2 p.m.

More info: Contact CAmbrose@vailresorts.com for questions or see the "Breck Bike Week" tab at GoBreck.com for the various locations.

For the cruisers

Summit Fat Tire Poker Ride | Breckenridge

Breck Bike Week's world-famous Poker Ride is back for another hand today (July 24) at 9 a.m. Pedal around town to collect the best poker hand and get your bike and poker fix, all in one. An after-party will follow the poker ride at Napper Tandy's Irish Pub in downtown Breck and all proceeds benefit Summit Fat Tire Society.

More info: See the "Breck Bike Week" tab at GoBreck.com

Funkadelic Pond Crossing Challenge | Breckenridge

Riders pedal across a 10-inch-wide floating plank at the dredge pond in downtown Breckenridge. Yes, it's as wet and wild as it sounds. This is a disco-themed event and costumes are encouraged, with prizes for first to cross, fastest to cross (male and female), best costume, best crash and more. Pond crossing is from 4-5 p.m. today (June 24), but be sure to stick around for the adult big-wheel competition at 4:30 p.m. too.

More info: See the "Breck Bike Week" tab at GoBreck.com

Bikes + Beers + Bands | Breckenridge

Join Rocky Mountain Underground tomorrow (June 25) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for bikes, beer and music. RMU is teaming up with Breck Bike Guides to offer a day full of skills clinics, post-ride beers and good tunes. Each ticket includes a guided ride, skills training at the Breckenridge Pump Track in the Wellington neighborhood, and two beers to enjoy while Moves at Midnight takes over the RMU bar stage and Ballast Point Brewing takes over the taps. Cost is a low $15 per person and all proceeds from the guided ride benefit Summit County Search and Rescue.

More info: See RMUOutdoors.com

For the enduro riders

Breck Mtn Enduro | Breckenridge

Breck Mtn Enduro comes to Breckenridge tomorrow (June 25) at 9 a.m. Enduro racing is a fast and challenging discipline, best described as mostly downhill mixed with cross-country riding.

More info: See the "Breck Bike Week" tab at GoBreck.com