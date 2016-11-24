Night skiing returns to Keystone for Thanksgiving holiday weekend | SummitDaily.com

There might only be a few open rus, but they’re prepped and primed for skiing under the stars.

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 23, Keystone Resort opened night-skiing operations for the 2016-17 ski season. Skiers and snowboarders can ride Endeavor, Schoolmarm and Silverspoon until 8 p.m. during the holiday weekend, with lift service on the River Run Gondola, Montezuma Express and Peru Express (Peru after Nov. 25 only). Night skiing then switches to weekends only until Dec. 16.

As of Nov. 23, lift at Keyston will start spinning at 8:30 a.m. for the rest of the holiday season. An early-season A51 terrain park setup also debuted, offering skiers and riders a variety of medium-sized rails and jibs at the bottom of the Last Chance trail.

By Friday, Nov. 25, the resort will expand terrain to offer top-to-bottom skiing and riding to both the River Run and Mountain House base areas. That gives guests access to more than 2,300 vertical feet of skiing and riding via the River Run Gondola, Peru chair and Montezuma chair. Beginner learning areas are also available at the Kokomo Carpet and mid-station carpet at the gondola mid-load station.

Starting Friday, guests have access to the resort’s green beginner trail, Schoolmarm, via River Run Village. Free parking, as well as new designated Family Parking, will be available at the Mountain House East lots. Skier services, including lift tickets and pass sales, rentals, and food and beverage, will also be available at the Mountain House base area.

All Keystone Ski and Ride School lessons will continue to be offered out of the River Run location at this time, with lessons available for all ability levels.