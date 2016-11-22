Nordic Junior Nationals qualifier comes to Gold Run Nordic Center in Breck Dec. 17-18 | SummitDaily.com

Summit County’s Nordic ski tracks are about to heat up.

From Dec. 17-18, a Nordic Junior Nationals qualifer comes to Gold Run Nordic Center in Breckenridge for two days of high-level competition. Organizers expect more than 300 racers from across Colorado and the nation to come out for the qualifier, which is the first step to competing in the 2017 XC Junior Nationals — the discipline’s highest level of youth competition — at Whiteface Mountain in Lake Placid, New York from March 3-11.

“It’s the most highly competitive nordic race we’ve had here in a few years,” said Olof Hedberg, head coach for Summit Nordic Ski Club, about the upcoming Junior Nationals qualifier in Breck. “Arguably, it’s one of the most competitive races here in Summit County.”

Along with ski club racers from across the country, including a slew from the local club, Hedberg expects the Junior Nationals qualifier to draw the top athletes from collegiate programs: University of Colorado-Boulder, University of Denver and more. There might also be a few European national team members at the event, Hedberg said, as teams from Norway, Sweden and more ramp up for the thick of competition season.

Gold Run Nordic Center opens to the public on Dec. 3. For more info about the center and upcoming events, including the Junior Nationals, see goldrunnordic.com.