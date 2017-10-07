October skiing on Loveland Pass (photo slideshow)

On Tuesday morning, skiers and snowboarders trekked out to Loveland Pass for some early season fresh powder turns. Summit's nearby ski area, Arapahoe Basin, received 19 inches of snow in two days as of last Monday morning. The conditions were cold enough for light snow and deep enough to avoid hitting the ground if you could find the right route, or right dozen. See more images of the October bluebird day on SummitDaily.com.