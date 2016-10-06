Olympian Jim Galanes takes over for Daytons at Frisco Nordic Center | SummitDaily.com

There are no immediate plans for big changes, but the town of Frisco and new manager Jim Galanes are open to feedback and suggestions as they take over for longtime owners Therese and Gene Dayton. Galanes can be contacted at JimG@townoffrisco.com or 970-668-2570. For more info about the center, incuding pass pricing and amenities, see http://www.FriscoAdventurePark.com .

After 28 years with the Frisco Nordic Center — a world-class Nordic center in partnership with the town of Frisco and the U.S. Forest Service — Gene and Therese Dayton have announced they plan to retire from their roles at the Frisco Nordic Center. The town takes over the operations of the center starting this winter with an anticipated opening day of Saturday, Nov. 19.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, the center hosts a celebration in honor of the Dayton’s to “pass the ski” to the town.

“We are very proud of what we built at the Frisco Nordic Center and feel that we are leaving our legacy in very capable and caring hands with the town of Frisco,” the Therese Dayton said in a release. “Our life has just gotten a lot busier with other projects and we really want to spend more time with our family. After 28 years of serving the community in this role, we know that this is the right time to make this change, and the town of Frisco’s willingness to take on the Frisco Nordic Center has made this decision a lot easier.”

The town has Jim Galanes to manage the center this upcoming season. Galanes was a member of the U.S. Ski Team for 12 years and a three-time Olympian, winning three national championships and two Nordic Combined World Cups. From 1989 to 1991, he served as the U.S. Ski Team head Nordic coach. Most recently, he founded Galanes Sports Lab Institute, offering a variety of services including coaching, ski-trail design and program development. He was on staff at the Frisco Nordic Center during the 2015-16 season and will work closely with Linsey Joyce, the town’s programs manager, to ensure a successful transition.

Located at the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area, the Frisco Nordic Center features world-class terrain for skate skiing, classic cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. The center offers 27 kilometers of ski trails and 20 kilometers of snowshoe trails, along with rentals, skate or classic lessons, and ski tuning during the season. The center benefits from varied terrain and long loops due to a partnership with the USFS, which permits the center to extend its trails onto public lands.

The town will operate the center with the same passion for skiing that the Dayton’s brought, the release said, and will continue to offer pass products in conjunction with the Breckenridge Nordic Center and Gold Run Nordic Center.