On The Hill: B-day bash with backflips and a flaming rainbow log (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: B-day bash with backflips and a flaming rainbow log (video)
December 30, 2016
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!
VIDEO: There’s no better way to celebrate a birthday than with a few friends, a few snow ramps and one rainbow log over a fire pit. Z Griff and crew session it all under bluebird skies while the crowds pack it in for New Year’s Eve. Expect more sunshine and wind through the weekend.
Breckenridge official report: 0″, 0″, 2″
Summit Daily field report: A beautiful bluebird day and the wind has subsided.
Weather: High of 39 degrees F, Low of 15 degrees F.
Lift lines: There are going to be some lift lines.
Breakdown: The 2016 season is coming to a close quickly and the crowds are here for the holidays. Nice weather and a great amount of terrain open in the County.
