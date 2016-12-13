On The Hill: Dew Tour after dark with Riders’ Poll Awards and freeski streetstyle (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

VIDEO: Z Griff only sleeps when he’s dead. After ripping around with Breck local Pat Goodnough, our On The Hill correspondent heads to the after-dark Dew Tour freeski streetstyle competition in downtown Breckenridge this past Friday before walking across the street to the Transworld Snowboarding Riders’ Poll Awards, the 18th annual event and first time its ever been in Breck during Dew Tour. Time to rub elbows with the legends.