On The Hill: Dew Tour after dark with Riders’ Poll Awards and freeski streetstyle (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: Dew Tour after dark with Riders’ Poll Awards and freeski streetstyle (video)
December 13, 2016
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!
VIDEO: Z Griff only sleeps when he’s dead. After ripping around with Breck local Pat Goodnough, our On The Hill correspondent heads to the after-dark Dew Tour freeski streetstyle competition in downtown Breckenridge this past Friday before walking across the street to the Transworld Snowboarding Riders’ Poll Awards, the 18th annual event and first time its ever been in Breck during Dew Tour. Time to rub elbows with the legends.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Sports
- Mountain Wheels: Sophisticated handling and details in the reconfigured Subaru Impreza
- Mayflower Gulch, a hidden backcountry gem, and one of the best winter hikes in Colorado
- Olympic superpipe snowboarders, freeskiers still in town for U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Dec. 14-17
- Dew Tour Day 3: Burton rolls with the punches to win debut snowboard Team Challenge on Dec. 11
- Wells, Kenworthy combine to win Atomic inaugural Dew Tour Team Challenge title
Trending Sitewide
- Boutique owner in Breckenridge for the long haul after Craigslist find
- REI coming to Dillon next spring, shaking up Summit County outdoor retail market
- Quandary: Overnight parking in Summit County
- Vail Pass Winter Recreation Area could see renewed push for fee increase
- North Tahoe man, 32, dies in skiing incident at Northstar California