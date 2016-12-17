On The Hill: Log riding in the Vail trees before 2 feet of fresh blankets Summit (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

VIDEO: One week it’s dry as a bone, the next week there’s enough snow to tackle some of the biggest, burliest, nastiest log rails in Colorado. Z Griff heads out with the crew to take on an enormous log monstrosity in the Vail trees before returning home for the biggest storm of the season so far: nearly 2 feet of snow at Breckenridge and Copper Mountain overnight between Friday and Saturday, with more in the forecast. If you aren’t heading up here already, call in sick for Monday. There are still freshies to be found.

Snow Reports: Breck 19″, A-Bay 18″, Keystone 17″, Vail 10″, Beaver Creek 14″

SDN report: The state got smacked with snow. It came down fast and it was cold. Snowstakes are showing totals above what’s reported.

Temp: High 19 F, low 0 F.

Breakdown: We have been blessed with a big pow storm. Today, tomorrow and into early next week will be great, with more terrain opening at every mountain in the I-70 corridor.