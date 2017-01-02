On The Hill: New Year’s calm before the storm at Breck (snow video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

VIDEO: What better way to spend New Year’s Day than cruising under blue skies at Breckenridge? Z Griff welcomes 2017 in style with nearly empty laps at his home mountain. Enjoy the sun while you can — the snow has already started falling around noon on Monday and is expected to continue through the week, with the best chances of powder predicted for Thursday or Friday. Maybe THAT is the best way to start the new year…

Breckenridge official report: 0″, 0″, 0″

Summit Daily field report: It is a calm morning before the storm.

Weather: High of 26 degrees F, low of 13 degrees F.

Lift lines: Are not too bad. There are surges, but overall they are not horrible.

Breakdown: The snow is on its way with precipitation expected starting as early as Wed night and expected to go through the weekend.