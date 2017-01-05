On The Hill: #othwzg montage to start the New Year (snow video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: #othwzg montage to start the New Year (snow video)
January 5, 2017
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!
VIDEO: 2016 was a wild one for Z Griff, and 2017 promises to be just as good. Our On The Hill correspondent takes a look back on the first few months of the 2016-17 season, from opening day at Arapahoe Basin and Loveland Ski Area to Halloween costume parties and the first few laps at every Summit County ski area.
