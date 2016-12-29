On The Hill: Sunny day on High Line via Peak 10 Falcon Chair (Breck video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

VIDEO: It’s back to blue skies and 30 F temps after a Wednesday storm brought a fresh dusting of 3-4″ to Breck, Copper, Keystone and across Summit County. That 3-4″ also brought the holiday crowds, and lift lines are starting to get long. Make like Z Griff and head to the Falcon Chair on Peak 10 for nearly empty laps on High Line. Local’s secret? Kinda. Worth it? Definitely. Keep it in mind for the rest of the weekend.

Breckenridge official report: 0″, 2″, 3″

Summit Daily field report: The wind has blown snow into some good pockets and the sun is out.

Weather: High of 31 degrees F, low of 18 degrees F

Lift lines: Oh yeah.

Breakdown: The wind has blown into pockets nicely and the wind has calmed down a bit. Plenty of sunshine and good turns to be had today and into the weekend.