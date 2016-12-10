On The Hill: The best of Dew Tour Day 1 with Z Griff (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

VIDEO: Take a video trip through Dew Tour’s first (and biggest) day with Z Griff as he checks out the inaugural adaptive banked slalom course with Paralympian Amy Purdy and the downtown streetstyle competition, held under the holiday lights in the heart of Main Street Breckenridge. Bummed you missed out? Don’t worry — the party is just getting started. Tune in for Day Two with ski and snowboard jibs.

Breckenridge snow report: 5″ in 24 hours, 11″ in 48 hours, 23″ in 7 days, 0″ overnight