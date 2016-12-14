On The Hill: The Kickoff with powder guru Joel Gratz and Weston at Elevate CoSpace (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

VIDEO: Winter has finally (finally) arrived in full, bringing with it The Kickoff party at Elevate CoSpace in Frisco. The local co-working space hosted Z Griff and riders from his sponsor company, Weston Snowboards, along with OpenSnow founder and consummate powder guru Joel Gratz. The purpose: get everyone stoked on local entrepreneurs who rely on winter sports. The payoff: watch and see.