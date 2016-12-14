On The Hill: The Kickoff with powder guru Joel Gratz and Weston at Elevate CoSpace (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: The Kickoff with powder guru Joel Gratz and Weston at Elevate CoSpace (video)
December 14, 2016
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!
VIDEO: Winter has finally (finally) arrived in full, bringing with it The Kickoff party at Elevate CoSpace in Frisco. The local co-working space hosted Z Griff and riders from his sponsor company, Weston Snowboards, along with OpenSnow founder and consummate powder guru Joel Gratz. The purpose: get everyone stoked on local entrepreneurs who rely on winter sports. The payoff: watch and see.
