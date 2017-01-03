On The Hill: Upper Park Lane, lower Freeway back in business at Breckenridge (terrain conditions video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

VIDEO: It’s been a slow start to the terrain park season in Summit County, but there’s still plenty of winter left. Z Griff stops by Park Lane and Freeway on Peak 8 for the first week of top-to-bottom jumps and jibs. Enjoy!

Breckenridge official report: 1″, 1″, 1″

Summit Daily field report: Cloudy with snow showers throughout the day and into the night, with snow continuing this week.

Weather: High of 23 degrees F, Low of 13 degrees F.

Lift lines: I was surprised by how manageable they were the last few days. Today should be even better with snow falling lightly and the holiday crowds back home.

Breakdown: We are staring down a system.