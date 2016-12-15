On The Hill: Z Griff meets living legend Terje Haakonsen at Dew Tour #tbt | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: Z Griff meets living legend Terje Haakonsen at Dew Tour #tbt
December 15, 2016
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!
VIDEO: Z Griff takes us back to Dew Tour one last time for the final day at men’s ski and snowboard Team Challenge. There’s Mark McMorris, Sebastien Toutant, Gus Kenworthy and more. Best of all: He gets a one-on-one with living legend Terje Haakonsen, the Burton team captain and one of the first superstars of the sport. It’s like meeting up with Peyton Manning, Michael Jordan and Wayne Gretsky, all wrapped into one hell of a Norwegian snowboarder.
