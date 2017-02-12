On track at the 47th Frisco Gold Rush Nordic races (photos) | SummitDaily.com

At least it didn’t start raining.

From Feb. 11-12, the town of Frisco played host to the certified oldest Nordic series in Colorado: the Frisco Gold Rush. Hundreds of high school and middle school skiers came out for 5K and 3K events on Saturday, followed by another 80-some-odd citizen skiers for 20K, 10K, 5K and 1K races on Sunday. Even though temperatures danced around 40 to 45 degrees, the air cooled just enough for light snowflakes instead of raindrops and even the wind disappeared. A good weekend was had by all.

CHSSA Nordic series | Saturday, Feb. 11

HS classic 5K, boys (104 total)

1. Cameron Wolfe, Vail Mountain School — 19:31

2. Tyler Scholl, Middle Park — 19:32

3. Franklin Reilly, Battle Mountain — 20:26

4. Peter Littman, Vail Mountain School — 20:49

5. Peter Haynes, SUMMIT — 21:15

HS classic 5K, girls (95 total)

1. Bridget Donovan, Vail Mountain School — 23:02

2. Maddie Donovan, Vail Mountain School — 23:02

3. Chelsea Moore, Aspen — 23:28

4. Kate Oldham, Colorado Rocky Mountain School — 24:27

5. Emma Blakslee, Vail Mountain School — 24:49

MS classic 3K, boys (60 total)

1. Quinn Weinberger, SUMMIT — 12:40

2. Lasse Konecny, SUMMIT — 12:47

3. Taiga Moore, Aspen — 13:44

4. Zach Smith, SUMMIT — 14:03

5. Declan Gore, Vail — 14:12

MS classic 3K, girls (51 total)

1. Tai-lee Smith, SUMMIT — 14:15

2. Molly Blakslee, Vail — 14:33

3. Katy Herdenberg, Vail — 15:21

4. Nina Schamberger, SUMMIT — 15:28

5. Allison Bennett, Vail — 15:47

Citizen series | Sunday, Feb. 12

10K classic, men (overall)

1. Marc Larter, Boulder — 41:05.44

2. Todd Greenwood, Breckenridge — 41:25.10

3. Paul Kretzer, Orchard Park NY — 48:19.99

10K classic, women (overall)

1. Paula Maresh, Littleton — 47:41.23

2. Erin McGinnis, Breckenridge — 56:01.78

3. Anu Jankeri, Crested Butte — 56:45.08

10K skate, men (overall)

1. Thomas Sawyer, Golden — 34:24.61

2. Geoff Quinter, Westminster — 35:29.43

3. Steven Jones, Dillon — 36:30.62

10K skate, women (overall)

1. Meredith Bremner, Denver — 38:54.10

2. Kate Clement, Frisco — 41:56.84

3. Julie Bruckman, Littleton — 44:26.44

20K skate, men (overall)

1. Brian Gregg, Minneapolis — 54:08.55

2. Matt Rossman, Boulder — 58:55.94

3. Brent Knight, Westminster — 59:46.50

20K skate, women (overall)

1. Hannah Taylor, Silverthorne — 1:07:39

2. Laura Stamp, Boulder — 1:09:35

3. Jill Sorensen — 1:12:43

5K freestyle, men (overall)

1. Thomas Konecny, Summit — 14:57.05

2. Kai Oppito, Silverthorne — 16:56.32

3. Graham Tuohy, Lakewood — 17:43.30

5K freestyle, women (overall)

1. Joycie Allgaier, Frisco — 18:14.70

2. Nora Michelsen, Greenwood Village — 25:58.60

3. Anya Waldes, Dillon — 28:25.87

1K kids race, boys (overall)

1. Jacob Singleton, Frisco — 5:58.12

2. Carter Niemkiewicz, Breckenridge — 6:23.18

3. Will Bentley — 7:04.61

1K kids race, girls (overall)

1. Eden Dayton, Dillon — 6:45.37

2. Autumn Alcock, Frisco — 7:03.64

3. Claire Chimileski, Golden — 7:29.48