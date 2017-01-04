Pedal Power winter series enters 2017 with 5K/10K snowshoe races Jan. 7 | SummitDaily.com

Snowshoes are required for all competitors. For more information or to register, go to PedalPowerBike.com or call or call Pedal Power at (970) 845-0931.

What: The second race in the winter-long Pedal Power series, featuring 5K and 10K races on trails in the EagleVail area

The holidays are over — time to put down the eggnog and get back in your racing snowshoes.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, Pedal Power bike shop of Eagle County hosts the second race in its winter-long series, the Pedal Power Snowshoe Adventure Series. This weekend’s race, the Pazzo’s/K.O. EagleVail Holiday 5K and 10K, begins at 10 a.m. and is open to athletes of all abilities. Racers will meet prior to the start at the EagleVail Pavilion located just west of Vail near the intersection of U.S. Highway 6 and 24 in EagleVail.

The 5K and 10K snowshoe events take place on a woodsy, technical course, with short, steep uphills and fast downhills through the trees flanking the EagleVail area. Racers can “kick it out” as they hit open stretches on the flats, according to race organizer Bruce Kelly of Pedal Power. The post-holiday race is consistently one of the most popular events of the series, and it only helps that recent snow is bringing optimal conditions to the course.

“Each year this race attracts some of our biggest numbers,” Kelly said in a release from Pedal Power, which is celebrating the 21st season of winter racing in Eagle County. “It’s one of the original courses for the series and people just love the track. As always, the more people we get, the greater the benefit to the charities we work with in Lake and Eagle counties. That’s been our mission all along — to do anything we can to help.”

Registration for the 5K or 10K is $20 before the event. Register online through PedalPowerBike.com, stop by the EagleVail shop or call the organizers directly at (970) 845-0931. Registration is also available the day of the event at the pavilion start line for $25.

The next event in the winter race series is the Aria Athletic Club Winter Triathlon, with a combination of snowshoeing, fat biking and skate or classic Nordic skiing. Fees for the winter tri are $30 for individual competitors or $35 for teams (yes, you can split the three legs between three people). The tri takes place on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. at the CMC Timberline Campus in Leadville.

For more info on the rest of the series, see the sports section at SummitDaily.com.