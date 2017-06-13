Practice yoga, save the world for free at Meta Yoga in Breck on June 14 | SummitDaily.com

Yoga might be a personal practice, but today is your chance to help yoga impact the world, one free session at a time.

Today (June 14) from 7-8:30 p.m., local instructor Jenni Frank hosts a donation-based class to benefit two local yogis fighting for global water justice. The class is hosted at Meta Yoga Studio (118 S. Ridge Street in Breckenridge). All proceeds are donated to Amber Cook and Diana Oppenheim, a pair of friends who will bike over 900 miles along the West Coast in one month this summer to raise $10,000 for Blue Planet Project, a global nonprofit dedicated to bringing clean water to anyone and everyone who needs it. Bring your mat, a donation and willingness to support a cause bigger than your local studio. The class is also a great chance to create awareness and spark a mini revolution in the name of water justice. To find out more or donate if you can't make the class, see Cook and Oppenheim's site at BikeYogaWater.wixsite.com/Bike.