Practice yoga, save the world for free at Meta Yoga in Breck on June 14 | SummitDaily.com

Practice yoga, save the world for free at Meta Yoga in Breck on June 14
June 13, 2017
Yoga might be a personal practice, but today is your chance to help yoga impact the world, one free session at a time.
Today (June 14) from 7-8:30 p.m., local instructor Jenni Frank hosts a donation-based class to benefit two local yogis fighting for global water justice. The class is hosted at Meta Yoga Studio (118 S. Ridge Street in Breckenridge). All proceeds are donated to Amber Cook and Diana Oppenheim, a pair of friends who will bike over 900 miles along the West Coast in one month this summer to raise $10,000 for Blue Planet Project, a global nonprofit dedicated to bringing clean water to anyone and everyone who needs it. Bring your mat, a donation and willingness to support a cause bigger than your local studio. The class is also a great chance to create awareness and spark a mini revolution in the name of water justice. To find out more or donate if you can't make the class, see Cook and Oppenheim's site at BikeYogaWater.wixsite.com/Bike.
News from across the Web
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Sports
- Get a taste of Blue River rapids on the 1st day of the 2017 rafting season (360 video)
- Gallery: Alpine spa day at Dirty Girl Mud Run 2017 (photos and 360 video)
- Breckenridge Epic Discovery opens for summer on June 9 with ziplines, alpine coaster and more
- The Outsider: When should you remove a rod in your leg?
- Summit Extreme Black Diamonds lose first game, 2-7
Trending Sitewide
- 8-year-old dies at Hanging Lake
- Colorado judge: Breath test evidence in DUI cases “something other than the truth”
- Bear crosses through Colorado race, stunning runners
- Arapahoe Basin Ski Area closes out Colorado ski season this weekend
- High Country Crime: Hostages in 2016 standoff on Independence Pass sue gunman