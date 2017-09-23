Prep roundup: Summit senior earns ‘well-deserved’ trip to state golf tournament

Summit senior golfer Tyler Horii punched his ticket to the state tournament on Monday by shooting a team-best 84 at The Bridges Golf and Country Club in Montrose.

It was the Class 4A Region 4 boys golf tournament, and hanging on the outcome were berths in the Class 4A state tournament Oct. 2-3 in Littleton for the top two teams and the best 13 individuals not on those teams.

Horii's score was good enough to put him in a three-way tie for 11th place. This will be Horii's first trip to state, and it's an honor Tigers coach Gary Sorensen said is well deserved for the team leader who "operates beneath the surface of all the craziness that goes around him."

"(Horii) was having a hard time not smiling (after regionals)," Sorensen said. "And he should smile. This is an opportunity to represent your school on the biggest venue in the state, and he deserves it."

Horii didn't know it at the time, but by birdieing the final hole, he got exactly what he needed to land among the top 13.

At the same time, Tigers junior Logan Pappas shot an 86, which put him in a three-way tie for one of the alternate positions. Pappas lost in a playoff with the other two boys who shot 86s, however, putting an end to Pappas' season.

Sorensen said he could consistently count on Pappas to put up many of Summit's second-best scores throughout the year.

Another Tigers junior, Cameron Woodland, aggravated an old mountain biking injury to his forearm, and the swelling was so bad he had to withdraw from Monday's tourney.

"He'll survive, but not happily," Sorensen said of Woodland's injury, adding that if there's any good news, it's that Woodland's only a junior and will get another opportunity next year.

Also, all-conference honors have been announced, and Horii landed on the Western Slope All-Conference first team. Pappas earned an honorable mention nod, and with there only being first-team and honorable mention honors awarded, Sorensen said it's a lot like Pappas making second team all-conference.

"For all practical purposes, (Pappas) is second team, and that's pretty good," the coach said. "I'd be happy to be all-conference first or second team, and you can't not be proud of these kids."

On the road, Summit volleyball romps West Grand

The Summit volleyball team defeated West Grand 3-2 on Tuesday in Kremmling, giving the Tigers their third victory of the year.

In the match, Summit (3-7, 0-3) won the first set 25-21 before dropping the next two 18-25 and 22-25. The Tigers would rally, however, winning the final sets, 25-22 and 15-10, for the win.

Junior Emma McComb led the Tigers' attack with a team-high 20 kills while Mia Popoff had six and three Tigers — Payton Weinman, Sage Kent and Rose Kent — each logged four.

Sage Kent also recorded five aces, as did Hanna Knickrehm, followed by Rose Kent, Kyla Hildebrand and McComb, who each had four.

"Sage is a real leader on the court," coach Annie Hettinger said of her senior libero. "Her defense has been amazing, and both Popoff and McComb on offense are two really big hitters for me."

Sage Kent led the team in digs with 29, followed by McComb, Hildebrand and sophomore Anna Confer. Meanwhile, Knickerhem, Popoff and Hildebrand were a force at the net on Tuesday with 14, nine and eight blocks, respectively.

Facilitating the offense, setter Hildebrand recorded a team-high 21 assists with Popoff adding 10 more and senior Julia White finishing with nine.

"I really like how my team is starting to come together and play like a team," Hettinger said of the Tigers, explaining that she saw a lot of individualism early in the season. "I think once they do it all the time, they will be close to unstoppable."

Summit faces conference rival Battle Mountain on Tuesday at Summit High School.

Girls cross-country races to top in Fruita

The Summit girls cross-country team finished atop the 11-team field Saturday at the Fruita Monument invitational, while the boys were fifth out of 12 teams.

"We were so surprised," coach Heather Quarantillo said of the girls' first-place team finish. "We were standing at the awards ceremony, and we had no idea we were first."

For the coach, it was extra exciting because this is the first time she's had this crew all healthy and together in a long time, and she's optimistic about what they can do as a squad.

Leading the way for the girls team was junior Noelle Resignolo, who finished seventh overall in 20 minutes, 19.20 seconds and was close to logging a personal-best time.

Behind her was junior Morrison Donovan, who was 11th overall and recorded the Tigers' second-fasted time of the day at 21:02, with freshman Alice Wescott finishing 13th overall at 21:07.30.

Rounding it out for the Tigers were freshman Sara Olsen (19th at 21:46.40), Kate Wasson (27th at 22:51.30), sophomore Josie Jardon (51st at 23:59.70) and senior Ashley Edgington (72nd at 26:21.20).

"It was a beautiful place to run, and we're just glad things came together for this girls team," the coach said, adding that Wescott and Olsen both recorded personal-best times in the race.

For the boys, Max Bonenberger posted Summit's top time and finished 10th overall in 17 minutes, 37.80 second. He was followed by his teammate Jeremiah Vaille, who was 12th at 17:38.40.

"Max and Jeremiah, they just took such a step in the right direction today," Quarantillo said. "This is the first time they've run in 17-minute range this season … so we're in a good place for them to build up even faster times."

Summit sophomore Sam Wescott finished 35th in 18:45.60 and two freshmen — Korben Long and Gray Wasson — were not far behind as the 37th and 38th runners to cross the finish line, respectively.

Rounding out the boys runners for Summit were freshman Sam Burke (44th) and junior Chris Rohlf (54th) with 93 runners logging times.

mistakes cost Tigers against unbeaten Clear Creek

The Summit Tigers took on an undefeated Clear Creek football team Friday in Idaho Springs, and while Summit gave the Golddiggers the best game they've had this season, it wouldn't be enough to snap Clear Creek's win streak in a 28-20 loss for the Tigers (2-3).

Summit's defense came up big early and held Clear Creek's offense scoreless through the first three quarters, as the Golddiggers' first touchdown came off an interception return early in the first quarter.

Summit would respond by scoring the next three TDs — all on the ground — and the Tigers led 20-6 in the fourth quarter before Clear Creek exploded for 22 points.

Summit coach John Shirkey said that Clear Creek's fourth-quarter onslaught wouldn't have been possible without Tigers turnovers and Clear Creek blocking a punt.

"The first six minutes and last six minutes of the game were tough for us, but in between we really dominated the ball," Shirkey said, adding that his team needs to put together a complete game. "That's the frustrating part for us."

Summit is off next week and begins conference play on Oct. 6, when the Tigers travel to Gypsum to take on Eagle Valley (0-4).