Prep roundup: Tigers boys soccer on a roll with two straight wins

Summit is playing strong soccer halfway through the boys season, and the Tigers' success has the team eyeing a berth in the state tourney.

"The boys are rolling," coach Tommy Gogolen said after his team picked up its second victory of the week Thursday with a 4-1 win over Glenwood Springs in a Class 4A Western Slope Conference matchup at home.

"We're playing really good soccer at a high level," the coach continued. "The boys are working hard at practice, and the results are showing in games. We have to keep this moving forward to make a playoff berth."

Thursday's victory was the second conference game of the week for the Tigers (5-3, 3-2), and Summit shut out Eagle Valley 3-0 in Gypsum on Tuesday.

Against Eagle Valley, junior striker Farid Infante scored a pair of goals, and senior forward Conor Craig added an assist. Senior Ryan Snell scored the Tigers' third goal on a penalty kick.

Against Glenwood Springs, Craig again found the back of the net, as did teammates senior Jackson Stone and junior Evan Wolfson. In the game, Stone and junior Armando Sanchez also recorded assists, and Glenwood scored once on itself.

Manning the net both games, senior goalkeeper Kyle Wertz led the defense for the Tigers (5-3, 3-2), giving up only one goal in a combined 160 minutes of work last week.

Summit (5-3, 3-2) faces rival Battle Mountain in Edwards on Tuesday and Rifle at home on Thursday. Both are in-conference matchups.

"It's a tough challenge to crack the top 32 in the state," Gogolen said of making the tournament everyone wants to play in. "We definitely have our sights set on that … The boys are working hard, and hopefully we can get there. We just need to take it game by game and see if we can rack up the wins."

girls rugby team romps foes at Air Force

The Summit Black girls rugby team decimated its competition Saturday in a tournament at the U.S. Air Force Academy, with the Tigers outscoring their opponents by a combined 146-0 in four games on the day.

According to Tigers coach Karl Barth, Summit Black defeated East High School 61-0, Fort Collins 26-0, Summit White 31-0 and Westside Swarm 28-0 en route to a first-place tournament finish.

The quartet of victories comes one week after the Summit Black team cruised to the championship of its own tournament at Summit High School, leaving the Tigers' Black squad undefeated on the season.

"Cecelia Pennell and Kalina Macias really orchestrated our attack," Barth said after the tourney. "Cassidy Bargell and Eva Copley led us in scoring. (It was a) really balanced effort."

Summit will split up next week with two 7s Series tournaments on its schedule: the Wolverine 7s at Chaparral High School and the Lumber Jackie 7s at Bergen Valley School in Evergreen.

junior second overall at Glenwood XC invite

Summit's boys and girls cross-country teams competed at the Glenwood Springs invitational on Thursday, and the Tigers top runners on the boys and girls teams, Max Bonenberger and Noelle Resignolo, finished sixth and second, respectively.

"(Resignolo) really did a great job for that second place," said coach Heather Quarantillo. "She was trying to close in on the first place runner the whole race, and once that runner cut away from the field, Noelle was able to maintain the pace while opening up a huge gap on the girl in third place. It was her best finish of the season so we're really proud of that."

For the boys, Bonenberger again logged the Tigers' top time by finishing in 18 minutes, 31.60 seconds Thursday at the Glenwood Springs Golf Club. Sophomore Jeremiah Vaille was close on his heels with a ninth-place finish at 18:46.90.

The pair of Tigers were followed by Korben Long (15th at 19:15.40), Sam Burke (20th at 19:36.80), Sam Wescott (23rd at 19:52.10), Gray Wasson (27th at 20:04.30), Chris Rohlf (28th at 20:05.30) and Caleb White (35th at 20:15.10) in a field of 100 runners.

As a team, the boys finished third, one point ahead of rival Battle Mountain. Meanwhile, the girls finished fifth overall in the six-team field, but that's a little misleading because the team was one point shy of forcing a three-way tie for third place.

For the Tigers, Resignolo completed the race in 20:49.80, with freshman Alice Wescott in 15th at 22:37.70 and junior Morrison Donovan 16th at 22:43.30 with a field of 70 runners.

Not far behind the Tigers' leaders were Summit senior Kate Wasson (20th at 23:13.40), Josie Jardon (43rd at 25:26.90) and Ashley Edgington (58th at 27:30).

On Tuesday, Summit let some of its younger runners shine at the Runners Roost Inviational at Chatfield State Park in Littleton.

On the boys side, R.J. Bristol, who finished in 20:11.40, put up his fastest time ever with Gabe Dalrymple close behind at 20:15.20.

"They both ran outstanding races," Quarantillo said, adding the race featured three water crossings, the last of which was a mud pit that sucked off shoes and tripped up a good number of runners. "So we're really proud of how they ran so fast despite the water and the mud."

For the girls, Summit didn't field a complete team. Still, Kyla Rys posted her fastest time ever at 25:13.60, showing the coach Rys is "a contender for the varsity squad moving forward in the season."

The Summit cross-country teams lace up their shoes again for the Windjammer Invitation on Saturday in Englewood.

Summit volleyball could end skid vs Steamboat

Summit volleyball suffered two three-set losses last week, falling 3-0 Tuesday to Battle Mountain and Thursday by the same score against Eagle Valley.

Both matches were Class 4A Western Slope Conference contests, and that puts Summit at 0-5 in conference play and 3-9 overall on the year. The Tigers will have a chance to get those two matches back when they face Steamboat Springs on Thursday at home and Palisade on the road on Saturday in a pair of conference matchups.

Individual stats were unavailable.