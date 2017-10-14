Prep roundup: Tigers XC posts 18 personal-bests in Rifle

Summit cross-country is heading into regionals firing on all sneakers after posting 18 personal-best times Thursday at an invitational meet in Rifle.

In the team results, the boys finished fourth out of 17, and the girls were seventh, also out of 17 teams. Tigers coach Heather Quarantillo described it as a "super fast day" with great weather ideal for running.

Leading the boys, Max Bonenberger took sixth place in 17 minutes, 5 seconds. It was 20 seconds better than his fastest race last year, a new all-time best and only seconds from breaking the 17-minute mark.

"It's so cool," Quarantillo said. "I'm so excited for him."

Two hundred runners logged times in the boys race, and Bonenberger was followed by teammates Jeremiah Vaille (15th at 17:32.60), Korben Long (29th at 18:02.80), Sam Wescott (44th at 18:39), Gray Wasson (47 at 18:47), Chris Rohlf (51st at 18:52.80) and RJ Bristol (73rd at 19:21).

In the girls race, Summit's Noelle Resignolo took sixth place, and she broke the 20-minute barrier with a new personal-best time of 19:39.

Recommended Stories For You

"Yeah, that was a big drop of her time," her coach said.

Summit also saw strong finishes in the girls race from Morrison Donovan (28th at 21:34), Alice Wescott (41st at 22:08), Kate Wasson (47th at 22:23), Josie Jardon (80th at 24:10) and Kyla Rys (99th at 25:02).

"Our team just performed so well," Quarantillo said of the Tigers' last combined race for its varsity and junior varsity squads before Thursday's 11-team regional meet in Frisco.

Tigers football looks to homecoming after Rifle

Playing short-handed on the road, the Summit Tigers football team fell 59-22 Friday at the hands of Rifle in a Class 3A Western Slope Conference game.

Summit scored three TDs in the contest, and kicker ZE David Sanchez punched in a field goal from about 35 yards out for Summit's offense.

Unfortunately for Summit, the Tigers (3-4, 1-1) had four turnovers, including a pair of interceptions and two lost fumbles. Also, Rifle established its running game early, effectively softening up Summit's defense for the play-action pass. Rifle didn't throw much, but the passes they did unleash were highly effective.

Tigers running back Nehemiah Martens broke through on a short run, and wide receiver Jason Tilley ran back a 95-yard kickoff return in the second quarter for two of Summit's scores. Tilley also hauled in a TD pass from quarterback Jake Gillum for Summit.

The Tigers were playing without standout receiver Vale Hildebrand, and they also lost a starting offensive lineman and linebacker in the game. Summit faces Glenwood Springs on Friday at home in the Tigers' homecoming matchup.

Summit boys soccer finishes week at .500

The boys soccer team won one, lost one this week, falling 6-2 at Glenwood Springs on Tuesday before shutting out Eagle Valley, 3-0, two days later in the Tigers' second of two Class 4A Western Slope Conference games.

Against Eagle Valley, Farid Infante, Nick Simmons and Evan Wolfson scored goals for the Tigers (5-2, 3-3), and goalkeeper Kyle Wertz posted the clean sheet with five saves in a full game in goal. Infante also had an assist.

Against Glenwood, Wolfson and Conor Craig scored for Summit, and Simons had an assist. The contest was a rematch of a game Summit won 4-1 earlier this year, and the Tigers had expected a tough bout. Wertz recorded eight saves in goal during the matchup. However, Glenwood scored thrice in both the first and second halves.

Summit returns to action Tuesday at home against Steamboat Springs and takes on Rifle on the road Thursday.

Strikers U11 boys soccer wins Vail tourney

The Summit Strikers 11-and-under boys soccer team won four games, beating out seven others in their division to win the 2017 Vail Valley Cup during the fourth annual Cindy Eskwith Memorial Tournament last weekend.

The teams the Strikers faced in Vail compete in higher divisions during the season. This is the first year the team has been together. The Strikers are coached by Dallas Dickerson.

The players include Brady Spiller, Griffin Heil, Tobias Wineland, Karston Kerr, Juan "JJ" Garcia, Mason "Nugget" Spicer, Jack Gallen, Dillon Butson, Vander Waerlop, Reece Bosgraaf, Ollie Dixon, Jackson King and Jonathan "JoJo" Gambino.

rugby teams win during first day in Utah

Out of state but not out of character, Summit girls rugby competed this weekend in Utah, and had two teams undefeated after the first day of pool play.

On Friday, Summit Black beat Tau Koa, 24-5, and Provo, 31-5. Meanwhile, Summit White defeated the Bright Lights of Las Vegas, 34-5, and the Grey Wolves (Idaho), 26-7.

On Saturday, Summit Black defeated Wasatch, 30-5, in the last game of pool play. In the quarter final Black blanked Brighton, 49-0, and beat Kau Toa, 17-12, in the semifinals, winning on the last play.

Summit Black took on United in the championship game, losing 29-14.

"On paper (we were) huge underdogs but the girls really stood up," noted coach Karl Barth. "Credit to United, great side and put us under huge pressure."