Red Bull Slopesoakers is combo rail jam, slopestyle and pond-skimming contest at Copper April 15 | SummitDaily.com

Last November, a group of civil engineering students was given the project of a lifetime: design and perfect a course for the annual Red Bull Slopesoakers end-of-season bash at Copper Mountain.

On April 15, some six months after their professor at University of Colorado-Boulder announced the contest, the students of Team Purple Cobra will see their design become a reality with water, rails, boxes and literally tons of snow at the base of Main Vein.

The concept: a jungle on snow, with elements ranging from a banana rail and jungle gym to a legitimate rope swing, all perched precariously over a deep, watery pit made to get competitors soaking wet.

"One of the biggest things we had was, initially, a really creative idea that Red Bull really liked," said Joe Maguire, one of four students on the team. "Then we had a design that wasn't just fun, but was also realistic for building. We wanted to have that flexibility aspect: something that was reasonable and fun."

“Our first design had so much stuff in it that it almost looked like a jungle.”Grant KaminTeam member

Jungle gym

Fun has been the name of the game at Slopesoakers for the past six seasons. The event is an ingenious way to combine everything people love about spring riding: rail jam features, slopestyle jumps and pond-skiming, with an emphasis on costumes and taking a dip in the pool.

Registration for the event is $25 per person and organizers suggest signing up early online — it tends to sell out. Things get started around 10:30 a.m. with four jam-style heats of 20 minutes each. After four heats, skiers and riders get together for a 20-minute final before awards for best costume, best crash, best trick and best overall competitors. Judges look for the pond-skimming basics — tricks, style, crowd reaction and steeze — plus something Red Bull calls "risk and reward:" how often a competitors temps the pond, rather than just airing over it.

Luckily, the jungle design from Team Purple Cobra gives folks plenty of options for impressing the judges. Slopesoakers has always been wildly creative — last year's course featured an enormous C rail, shotgun rail and wave wallride — but this is the first time organizers have asked engineering students for fresh ideas. Team Purple Cobra was one of several teams in the design contest, and while Red Bull chose their idea for the framework, organizers pulled together several ideas from other teams for the April 15 course.

"We wanted to incorporate designs and ideas that had never been used before," Maguire said. "It was about using space in a creative way so that competitors are getting an experience they aren't getting anywhere else."

Drawing board to reality

The team started in November with a few basic ideas: pools, the jungle theme, a rope swing. The original draft actually had too many elements, and so the guys spent the next few weeks fine-tuning the course for real life.

"Our first design had so much stuff in it that it almost looked like a jungle," said Grant Kamin, another team member. "It wasn't going to work because of time and budget constraints, but after we looked at what was essential and what wasn't, it turned into more of a jungle-gym theme."

Kamin and Co. kept tweaking and changing things until nearly the last minute. In mid-March, everyone met with Red Bull and Woodward Copper to finalize the course. The process was far from ordinary, but everyone on the team loves to ski, so it was easy after a while to pair course design with engineering skills.

"I love hanging out with these guys, and it really just started by brainstorming some ideas," team member Drew Dahm said. "Some were realistic, some wouldn't ever work, and once we had the jungle theme we started going with all sorts of ideas. Everything came back to: Is it realistic, and has it been done before?"

But will Team Purple Cobra get to test their skills on their course? Maybe — but most likely not, the guys said. Still, they'll be there on April 15 to see their baby come to life, only to watch skiers and riders slide, grind, jump, fall and swim all over it.

"It's been a really awesome experience to work with Copper and Red Bull and even the other teams," Kamin said. "It's been a competition, but it always felt like the teams were working to make this the best possible event."