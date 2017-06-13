Results from 2017 Frisco Roundup mountain bike, plus locals at GoPro Mountain Games in Vail | SummitDaily.com

Frisco Roundup | Summit Mountain Challenge Series No. 1, June 7

The first race in the 31st season of the Summit Mountain Challenge series, held on trails at the Frisco Peninsula on June 7. The event drew nearly 200 riders for racing on courses of three lengths: 4.4 miles for juniors, 14 miles for beginner and sport riders, and 21 miles for pro and expert riders.

For complete results, see MavSports.com.

Pro/open men, overall

1. Kelly Magelky, Honey Stinger/Bontrager — 1:28:47

2. Tim Faia, Trek — 1:31:29

3. Josh Bezecny, Honey Stinger/Bontrager — 1:35:59

Pro/open women, overall

1. Ezra Smith, Summit Nordic Ski Club — 1:44:01

2. Amy Freeman, Breck Bike Guides — 1:47:47

3. Julie Olsen, Vida MTB Series — 1:18:38 (open 45+)

Singlespeed men, overall

1. Ram Mikulas, Breck Bike Guides — 1:43:34

2. Lee Hewitt, Wilderness Sports — 1:47:30

3. Jeff Rank, Honey Stinger — 1:49:08

Singlespeed women, overall

1. Katie Sodergren, Tokyo Joes MTB — 1:14:09

2. Kristin Schwarck, Breck Bike Guides — 1:17:56

3. Veronika Hewitt, Wilderness Sports — 1:25:50

Clydesdale men, overall (200+ pounds)

1. Robert Moehring — 1:10:33

2. Jay Beckerman — 1:13:21

3. Hugh Mackey, Rad Racing — 1:13:25

Junior boys, 13-15 years

1. Lasse Konecny, Summit Nordic Ski Club — 31:53

2. Gil Blackburn, Sun Logic — 36:32

3. Caleb White, Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant — 36:39

Junior girls, 13-15 years

1. Tai-Lee Smith, Summit Nordic Ski Club — 35:42

2. Elsa Bates, The Cycle Effect — 39:19

3. Aislinn Wehrman, Sun Logic — 42:35

Junior girls, 11-12 years

1. Aisley Grohusky, Wilderness Sports Jr. — 24:30

2. Viola Koning, Summit Nordic Ski Club — 28:02

3. Logan Reid, The Cycle Effect — 29:19

Blue Goose vs. Steamboat Springs | Adult rugby, June 10

The first game of the regular rugby season for the Gentlemen of the Blue Goose, the Summit County adult rugby team, against Steamboat Springs at the Breckenridge Recreation Center turf field on June 10. The Gentlemen lost, 33-38, and are now 0-1 in the Rocky Mountain Rugby league.

The team's next game is against Vail at the Breck turf field on June 17. Game time is 1 p.m. If you're interested in joining the team, visit the team Facebook page and message captain Scott Snook.

GoPro Mountain Games | June 8-11

An annual festival for all things outdoors, including more than 20 open events for mountain biking, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, rock climbing, running and more. This year's event drew more than 3,000 athletes and 70,000 spectators for four days of competition in and around Vail Mountain.

The following are top results for select Summit County-based athletes. To see compete results, see the "results" tab at MountainGames.com.

GoPro Mountain Enduro, June 9

U21 women, overall

1. Sara Smith, Colorado (17 years) — 27:29.0

2. Jazlyn Smith, SUMMIT COUNTY (16 years) — 28:56.2

3. Madigan Munro, Colorado (15 years) — 30:23.0

Everbank XC Mountain Bike, June 10

Pro women, overall

1. Erin Huck, Boulder (35 years) — 2:00:29.4

2. Amy Beisel, Colorado Springs (33 years) — 2:05:30.1

3. Lea Davison, Jericho VT (34 years old) — 2:06:44.3

10. Ezra Smith, SUMMIT COUNTY (17 years old) — 2:23:47.1 (youngest pro competitor by three years)

10K Spring Runoff, June 11

Females, 30-39 years

1. Sara Woodward, Denver (38 years) — 1:03:36.3

2. Maija Zimmerman, Highlands Ranch (37 years) — 1:03:56.7

3. Jaime Falcon, BRECKENRIDGE (38 years old) — 1:05:51.9

4. Jaime Brede, BRECKENRIDGE (30 years old) — 1:07:38.4

Females, 40-49 years

1. Myriah Blair, Vail (40 years) — 1:03:43.6

2. Gretchen Reeves, Avon (45 years) — 1:12:55.1

3. Michelle Benge, Denver (49 years) — 1:13:33.7

4. Helen Cospolich, BRECKENRIDGE (40 years) — 1:14:38.0