Results from 2017 Gold Run Rush, Keystone BME and Breck MTN Enduro | SummitDaily.com

2017 Gold Run Rush | Summit Mountain Challenge No. 2, June 21

The second race in the summer-long Summit Mountain Challenge mountain biking series, held on courses of 7 to 21 miles in the French Gulch area of Breckenridge. The event drew more than 100 riders of all ages for racing in six divisions, including singlespeed and men's clydesdale (aka guys bigger than 200 pounds). There were more than 40 juniors.

The following are select results for men, women and juniors. For complete results, see the SMC series tab at MavSports.com.

Men's winners, overall

1. Matt Powers, Avalanche/Relish/Twist (Pro-Open division) — 1:11:03

2. Jeff Cheever, Avout Racing (Pro-Open division) — 1:11:25

3. Tim Faia, Trek (Pro-Open division) — 1:12:26

Women's winners, overall

1. Amy Freeman, Breck Bike Guides (Pro-Open division) — 1:24:25

2. Jazlyn Smith, SNSC/Sun Logic (Expert division) — 1:28:38

3. Kristin Schwarck, Breck Bike Guides (Singlespeed) — 1:29:39

Men's clydesdal, overall (7 riders)

1. Hugh Mackey, Rad Racing — 49:56

2. Jeremy Barry, Rad Racing — 50:15

3. Jay Beckerman — 50:27

Sport men, 35-49 division (21 riders)

1. Ivan Uglyar — 48:11

2. Matthew Dayton, SNSC — 48:53

3. Blaze Panariso, Breck Bike Guides — 49:11

Sport women, overall (15 riders)

1. Leah Canfield — 54:20

2. Ruthie Boyd, Peak-A-Boo — 54:51

3. Ro Mayberry, Breck Mountain Massage — 55:42

Junior boys, 13-15 division (19 riders)

1. Finn Remias, SNSC-Great Western Lodge — 34:34

2. Nicholas Konecny, SNSC-Lincoln Park — 35:24

3. Steven Jardim, Apex Mtn Homes — 35:44

Junior girls, 13-15 division (8 riders)

1. Tai-Lee Smith, SNSC-Apex Mtn Homes — 35:25

2. Aislinn Wehrman, Sun Logic — 41:53

3. Victoria Uglyar, Sun Logic — 43:43

Keystone Big Mountain Enduro | Keystone Bike Park, June 24

A four-stage enduro race at the Keystone Bike Park, organized by the national Big Mountain Enduro series. The Keystone event was the third race in the seven-event series, which also stops in Snowmass from July 29-30 for an Enduro World Series stop and wraps up in Mascota, Mexico from Nov. 10-12.

For complete results, see BigMountainEnduro.com.

Men's winners, overall

1. Shawn Neer, Yeti-Fox CO (Pro-Open) — 30:25.84

2. Chris Heath, Yeti-Fox CO (Pro-Open) — 30:54.22

3. Nate Hills, Yeti CO (Pro-Open) — 31:27.74

Women's winners, overall

1. Anne Galyean, Yeti-Fox National Enduro Team (Pro-Open) — 35:31.82

2. Samantha Soriano, Commencal/Maxxis/I9 (U21 women) — 37:21.60

3. Lia Westermann Competitive Cyclist UT (U21 women) — 37:52.99

Amateur men, 21-39 division

1. Matt Wells, Trek/Royal Racing/RynoPower CO — 33:00.17

2. Aaron Isom, CO — 33:31.95

3. Johnny Eason, Kawasaki Team Green O'Neal Racing AZ — 34:57.19

Amateur women, 21-39 division

1. Suzy Williams, UT — 44:40.69

2. Heather Munive, Airborne Bicycles — 44:50.53

3. Melissa Gonzales, PE — 46:53.78

2017 Timberline Cruiser Regatta | Frisco, June 24

The 10th anniversary of a fun regatta hosted by the Frisco Bay Marina and sponsored by New Belgium Brewing. The event drew 25 crews and more than 100 sailors from across the state for about three hours of sailboat racing. There were no craft limitations — all sizes and varieties were welcome — but there were plenty of fun points, including points given for deck grilling, offering race staff something you deck grilled and serenading the "Sirens of Lake Dillon" (aka race staff dressed as mermaids high above the lake at Crown Point).

Here's are the winning crews and costumes:

Overall winner (after fun points) — Frankie Kelble

First place — Kristen Kies

Second place — Dan Fesenmeyer

Third place — Patrick Dorsch

Last place — Tim Schlough

Best costume — Dawson Pascall and The Vikings

Best boat decoration — George Rohwer

2017 Breck MTN Enduro | Summit Mountain Challenge No. 3, June 25

The second running of a three-stage enduro bike race, held at Breckenridge Mountain on June 25. The event drew more than 150 riders from across the state and region for a morning of racing on whipfast stages, with divisions for men, women and juniors.

The following are select results for men, women and juniors. To see a complete finish list, visit MavSports.com.

Men's winners, overall

1. Leland Turner, Avalanche Sports (Pro-open division) — 13:36.106

2. Troy Heflin (Pro-open division) — 13:59.971

3. David Bottomley, Carvers Bike Shop (Pro-open divison) — 14:33.338

Women's winners, overall

1. Lia Westerman (Pro-open division) — 16:09.787

2. Katie Sodergren, Tokyo Joe's MTB (Pro-open division) — 16:15.122

3. Sarah Rawley, Yeti Beti (Pro-open division) — 16:22.371

Sport men, 19-34 division

1. Jack Doherty, Jinji Cycles — 14:55.119

2. Steve Prosise — 15:20.580

3. Joel White — 15:26.129

Sport women, overall

1. Leah Canfield — 17:08.918

2. Marcy Neerhof — 18:09.006

3. Sannatay Bergeron — 18:41.055

Expert and singlespeed women, overall

1. Jazlyn Smith — 16:44.129

2. Kristin Schwarck, Breck Bike Guides — 18:08.851

3. Courtney Shelden, Tokyo Joe's — 21:08.622

Junior boys, 13-15 division

1. Max Bonenberger, Team Breck Sports Club — 16:26.393

2. Finn Remias, SNSC-Great Western Lodging — 16:55.744

3. Timothy Lunney, Wilderness Sports Jr. — 17:09.713