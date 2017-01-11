Results from 2017 Ullr Bike and Breck Vipers vs. Vail Yeti, round 2 | SummitDaily.com

Rise and Shine Rando No. 2 — Dec. 13

The second race Arapahoe Basin’s mid-winter uphill race series, hosted by Arapahoe Basin on Dec. 13. The race covered roughly 2,300 vertical feet on a course from the base area base area to High Noon to Black Mountain Lodge, where competitors skied down Ramrod and back to the base area for the second lap, from High Noon to Dercums Gulch to Lenawee Facefor a finish at Snow Plume Refuge. The second event drew more than 60 male and 14 female competitors for the early-morning race.

Rise and Shine No. 3 on Jan. 10 was canceled due to snowfall and will be rescheduled for February. The next regularly scheduled race is Jan. 24 at 7 a.m. Cost is $25 per racer.

For complete results and updates on the rescheduled race, see the events calendar at arapahoebasin.com.

Men’s results, overall (63 total)

1. Rory Kelly, 37:50

2. Chris Carr, 40:14

3. Jason Kilgore, 41:04

4. Matthias Messner, 41:23

5. David Glennon, 41:38

Women’s results, overall (14 total)

1. Nikki LaRochelle, 45:48

2. Christena Ward, 50:08

3. Andrea King, 54:58

4. Laura Stamp, 55:09

5. Stafanie Kamm, 59:33

Breck Vipers vs. Vail Yeti — Jan. 6-7

A pair of rivalry hockey games, dubbed the Axis Pro Hockey Classic, hosted in Vail on Jan. 6 and Breckenridge on Jan. 7. The two teams entered the weekend battling for the lead in the Rocky Mountain division of the Mountain West Hockey League, a semi-pro league with teams in Colorado, California and across the west.

The Vipers lost the first game, 2-4, and won the second game, 8-4. The Vipers are now 4-3 on the season and 3-3 in the Rocky Mountain division for second place behind the Yeti.

The Breck boys next face the Arizona Outlaws this Saturday (Jan. 14) on home ice at Stephen C. West Ice Arena. Puck drops at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $25 for admission plus unlimited beer garden.

Ullr Bike — Jan. 7

The second edition of a mid-winter fat-bike race, hosted by Maverick Sports on a mix of singletrack and Nordic trails at the Gold Run Nordic Center in Breckenridge for a total of 9 miles for adults and 6 miles for juniors.

The event drew roughly 40 cyclists from across the state and region, including riders from Buena Vista, Colorado Springs and Moab. For complete results, see mavsports.com.

Pro open men, overall (8 total)

1. Taylor Shelden, Breckenridge (Tokyo Joe’s) — 50:09

2. Ross Delaplane, Golden (Feedback Sports) — 50:12

3. Jeff Minotto, Steamboat Springs (Centennial Bank and Trust ) — 51:20

Open women, overall (8 total)

1. Karen Jarchow, Eagle (Team Topeak-Ergon) — 54:21

2. Amy Beisel, Colorado Springs (Borealis) — 1:04:14

3. Jackie Harlow — 1:13:39

Amateur men 19-39, overall (10 total)

1. Dillon Turner, Morrison (Bikeparts.com) — 1:01:20

2. Giancarlo Bianchi, Boulder (Breakfast Club) — 1:13:55

3. Bob Hufnagel, Alma (Rebel Sports) — 1:16:07

Amateur men 40+, overall (13 total)

1. Jeff Cospolich, Breckenridge — 55:36

2. Scott Reid, Breckenridge (Avalanche Sports) — 1:04:56

3. Kevin Shelden, Breckenridge (Tokyo Joe’s) — 1:08:32

Junior boys, overall (1 total)

1. Conrad Turner, Morrison (Bikeparts.com) — 44:59

2017 Mountain Vista Invitational — Tigers swimming and diving, Jan. 6-7

A girl’s swimming and diving meet, hosted by Mountain Vista High School in Golden on Jan. 6 and 7. The meet drew 20 girl’s teams from 15 high schools across the state for relays and individual events.

The next swim and dive meet is the Lady Tigers Invite at Summit High on Jan. 14. Racing begins at 10 a.m.

Top teams, overall

1. Rock Canyon High School

2. Grandview High School Blue

3. Mountain Vista High School

4. Saint Mary’s Academy

5. Chaparral High School

17. Summit High School

Top Summit finishes

200-yard freestyle — Emily Sandberg, 2:13.70 (12th place)

50-yard freestyle — Katerina Lee, 28.06 (25th place)

500-yard freestyle — Emily Sandberg, 6:12:77 (18th place)

200-yard freestyle relay — Katerina Lee, Abbey Lay, Hanna Anderson and Emily Sandberg, 1:54.97 (13th place)

100-yard breaststroke — Stephanie Schulman, 1:20.59 (18th place)

Summit vs. Battle Mountain — Tigers women’s basketball, Jan. 5

A league match against cross-county rivals Battle Mountain, hosted in Edwards on Jan. 5. The Tigers lost a close match, 37-39, and are now 3-6 overall and 0-1 in the 4A Slope.

The Lady Tigers’ home game against Eagle Valley on Jan. 10 was canceled and rescheduled for Jan. 26 (before the boy’s match). The Summit girls next play West Grand High School on Jan. 12 at home. Varsity tip-off is 5:30 p.m. before the boy’s game.

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final

Summit 9 14 4 10 37

BMHS 8 14 11 6 39

Summit vs. Battle Mountain — Tigers boy’s basketball, Jan. 6

The first rivalry match of the regular high school basketball season, a conference game against Battle Mountain in Edwards on Jan. 6. The Tigers lost, 62-71, to go 3-4 on the season and begin league play in the 4A Western Slope at 0-1.

The Tigers’ home game against Eagle Valley High School on Jan. 10 was canceled and rescheduled for Jan. 26. Summit next plays West Grand High School on Jan. 12 at home. Varsity tip-off is at 7 p.m.

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final

Summit 14 21 14 13 62

BMHS 16 18 17 20 71