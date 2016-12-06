Results from Fat Bike Open, A-Basin Rando No. 1, preps basketball openers and more | SummitDaily.com

| Rise and Shine Rando No. 1 — Arapahoe Basin, Nov. 29 |

The first event of the annual uphill-downhill series, hosted on a truncated criterium course at Arapahoe Basin on Nov. 29. The course took more than 80 competitors on a loop up High Noon and down Ramrod. A single lap was about 700 vertical feet and one mile. Top finishers completed five laps for roughly 3,500 total vertical gain.

The next event in the series is held Dec. 13. Racing begins at 7 a.m. and registration is available at arapahoebasin.com.

The 5-lap crew

Chris Carr

David Glennon

Teague Holmes

Ben Kadlec

Jamie Kilcoyne

Jason P. Killgore

Mark Koob

Brad LaRochelle

Travis Macy

Matthias Messner

Ram Mikulas

Todd R. Olsen

Matt Tomasko

| Fat Bike Open — Breckenridge, Dec. 3 |

The second annual Fat Bike Open, a local fat-bike race held on a course between downtown Breckenridge and the French Gulch trail system as part of the town’s holiday lighting celebration on Dec. 3. The event drew nearly 40 competitors from across the state and nation.

For complete results, see mavsports.com.

Pro open men, overall

1. Taylor Shelden, Breckenridge — 59:10

2. Scott McCalmon, Boulder — 1:00:55

3. Lander Turner, Morrison — 1:03:17

Pro open women, overall

1. Camryn Kercher, Highlands Ranch — 1:17:29

2. Becca Katz, Leadville — 1:20:22

| Breck Vipers vs. Vail Yeti — Vail, Dec. 2-3 |

A two-game away stand for the Breckenridge Vipers semi-pro team, hosted by the Vail Yeti at Dobson Ice Arena in Vail. The Vipers split the series, with a win in the first game on Dec. 2, 6-3, and a loss in the second game on Dec. 3, 2-4. The Vipers are now 2-2 in Mountain West Hockey League play.

Breck next face the Boulder Bison on Friday, Dec. 10 at Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge. Tip-off is at 9 p.m.

| Summit vs. Middle Park — Tigers boy’s basketball, Dec. 1 |

The first game of the 2016-17 boy’s basketball season, a non-conference away game against Middle Park High School on Dec. 1. The Tigers won, 83-60, to begin the season 1-0.

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final

Summit 17 32 19 15 83

Middle Park 20 13 16 11 60

| Summit vs. Woodland Park — Tigers boy’s basketball, Dec. 3 |

A non-conference boy’s basketball game, hosted by Woodland Park High School in Woodland Park on Dec. 3. The Tigers lost, 69-62, for the first defeat of the season. The team is now 1-1 for the season and 0-0 in the 4A Western Slope.

The Tigers next face Skyline High School on Dec. 7 in Longmont. Tip-off is at 8 p.m.

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final

Summit 17 14 15 16 62

Woodland 15 16 18 20 69

| Summit vs. Middle Park — Tigers girl’s basketball, Dec. 1 |

The first game of the 2016-17 girl’s basketball season, a non-conference away game against Middle Park on Dec. 1. The Tigers lost, 29-47, to start 0-1 for the season. A recap from the coaches:

Senior Natalie Gray had 7 points and 5 rebounds despite getting into foul trouble early and for limited playing time. Freshman Nicole Kimball came off the bench and scored 7 points in her first high school basketball game. Junior Brooke Tomlinson came alive in the second half, scoring 7 points.

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final

Summit 0 8 8 13 29

Middle Park 7 14 6 20 47

| Summit vs. Woodland Park — Tigers girl’s basketball, Dec. 3 |

A non-conference girl’s basketball game, hosted by Woodland Park on Dec. 3. The Tigers lost, 35-69, to go 0-2 on the season and 0-0 in the 4A Western Slope. Senior Kate Tomlinson was the standout player, scoring 3 three-pointers to end with 15 points.

The Tigers next play Mountain View High School in Loveland on Dec. 9 for a neutral tournament. Play begins at 3:30 p.m.

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final

Summit 7 13 8 7 35

Woodland 15 19 20 15 69

| Battle Mountain Tri and Golden Dual — Summit wrestling, Dec. 2-3 |

The first two wrestling meets of the 2016-17 wrestling season, hosted at Battle Mountain High School in Edwards and Golden High School in Golden.

At the Battle Mountain Tri, the Tigers came away with a win against Battle Mountain and a loss against Steamboat Springs. In Golden, two Summit wrestlers remained undefeated on the season, while two others lost just one apiece.

The Tigers next travel to Wheatridge for a dual against Wheatridge High School on Dec. 10.

Summit individual records, overall

Dean Vangsnes, 7-0

Alex Bareia, 7-0

Brandon Daniel, 6-1

Griffin Chabot, 5- 2