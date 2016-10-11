Results from Summit XC in Englewood and Tigers MTB team at Chalk Creek Stampede | SummitDaily.com

Chalk Creek Stampede — Tigers MTB team, Oct. 9

The fourth event of the regular high school mountain bike season, hosted at a combination public-private course in Nathrop. All Division I North teams, including the Summit Tigers club team, competed in varsity, JV, sophomore and freshman races of varying distances on the flat-and-fast course. Summit finished in fourth place overall at the event to remain at third overall in the series standings.

The next event is the Colorado Mountain Bike State Championships on Oct. 23 at the Haymaker Course in Eagle. For complete results for all series races, see http://www.coloradomtb.org.

Top team finishers, Div. I North

1. Boulder High School

2. Fairview High School

3. Golden High School

4. Summit High School

5. Battle Mountain High School

Top individual finishers, varsity girls (16 total)

1. Katja Freeburn, Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy — 1:24:47

2. Madelynn Gerritsen, Golden High School — 1:26:46

3. Sarah Smith, Battle Mountain High School — 1:30:45

7. CAMRYN KERCHER, SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL — 1:33:39

Top individual finishers, varsity boys (26 total)

1. Ross Ellwood, Boulder High School — 1:39:19

2. Will McBryde, East High School — 1:39:21

3. Reade Warner, Golden High School — 1:40:27

9. SLAV ULGYAR, SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL — 1:44:43

Top individual finishers, JV girls (27 total)

1. Petra Schmidtmann, Nederland High School — 59:30

2. JAZLYN SMITH, SUMMITHIGH SCHOOL — 1:00:27

3. Zoe Livran, Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy — 1:02:24

Top individual finishers, freshman girls (30 total)

1. Madigan Munro, Boulder High School — 1:02:00

2. Sharon Seabury, Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy — 1:02:20

3. Annika Boyer, Boulder High School — 1:02:52

4. OPAL KONING, SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL — 1:02:53

Series team standings, Div. I North (points)

1. Boulder High School — 20,453

2. Fairview High School — 20,325

3. SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL — 18,995

4. Golden High School — 18,866

5. Battle Mountain High School — 18,666

Series individual standings, JV girls

1. Petra Schmidtmann, Nederland High School

2. JAZLYN SMITH, SUMMITHIGH SCHOOL

3. Zoe Livran, Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy

Series individual standings, sophomore girls

1. GRACE KAROLY, SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL

2. Alyssa Feinberg, Fairview High School

3. Grace von Mettenheim, Boulder High School

Windjammer Cross-Country Invitational — Tigers XC, Oct. 8

A regular-season cross-country meet, hosted by Englewood High School at the Englewood Cross-Country course on the Front Range. The event drew a total of 20 girl’s teams and 25 boy’s teams, or nearly 350 athletes, from across the state. The Summit boys placed 17th as a team and the girls placed 13th as a team.

For complete results, see co.milesplit.com.

Top team finishers, boys (overall)

1. Alamosa High School

2. Palmer High School

3. Eaglecrest High School

17. SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL

Top team finishers, girls (overall)

1. Rapid City Stevens High School

2. Palmer High School

3. Golden High School

13. SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL

Top finishers, boys (overall)

1. Isaiah DeLaCerda, Alamosa High School — 15:52

2. Caleb Palmer, Alamosa High School — 16:14

3. George Rykovich, Eaglecrest High School — 16:17

Top finishers, girls (overall)

1. Addi Iken, Littleton High School — 18:44

2. Megan Koch, Highlands Ranch High School — 19:15

3. Kasey Klocek, Green Mountain High School — 19:25

Top Summit finishers, boys

60. Jeremiah Vaille, 9th grade — 18:21

94. Max Bonenberger, 9th grade — 18:45

131. Finn Pattenden, 10th grade — 19:47

136. Ryan Davidson, 11th grade — 19:54

144. Jack Hurlbert, 11th grade — 20:04

Top Summit finishers, girls

23. Morrison Donovan, 10th grade — 20:47

42. Lexi Morici, 9th grade — 21:41

82. Josie Jardon, 9th grade — 22:39

99. Katie Mason, 12th grade — 23:06

110. Ashley Edgington, 11th grade — 23:39