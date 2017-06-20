Results from the 2017 Morning Thunder trail race, plus Summit Titans win hoops tourney | SummitDaily.com

Mountain Thunder/BOEC | Summit Trail Series No. 1, June 14

The opening race of the Summit Trail Running series, split between a short course (4K) and long course (7K) near the base of Peak 8 in Breckenridge. The event drew roughly 90 runners between all distances and divisions.

For complete results, see the "special events and tournaments" tab at BreckenridgeRecreation.com.

Men's short course, overall

1. Teague Holmes, 40-49 division — 22:13

2. Lance Schamberger, 40-49 division — 23:10

3. Logan Ramsay, 18-29 division — 24:24

Women's short course, overall

1. Alayna Szuch, 13-17 division — 22:52

2. McKenna Ramsay, 18-29 division — 25:01

3. Michelle Flynn, 18-29 division — 26:40

Men's long course, overall

1. Travis Lavin, 18-29 division — 33:31

2. Tucker McCrerey, 18-29 division — 34:06

3. Mark Martin-Williams, 40-49 division — 34:54

Women's long course, overall

1. Kelly Ahern, 30-39 division — 36:19

2. Jaime Falcon, 30-39 division — 38:46

3. Stephanie Meisner, 40-49 division — 39:35

Men's short course, 10-12 division (10 total)

1. Will Bentley — 26:07

1. Zander E Reid — 26:07

3. Kaeden Gleason — 26:48

Women's short course, 10-12 division (10 total)

1. Lynn Moulton — 26:44

2. Nina Schamberger — 27:36

3. Logan Reid — 30:20

Women's short course, 40-49 division (13 total)

1. Kim Benedict — 26:59

2. Kim Offerman — 30:10

3. Alison Casias — 30:45

Women's long course, 30-39 division (11 total)

1. Kelly Ahern — 36:19

2. Jaime Falcon — 38:46

3. Emily K Mathis — 40:52

Summit Titans club varsity basketball wins back-to-back tourneys

If you want to be the best of the best these days, the season never ends. Just ask the Summit Titans varsity-level basketball team: Since the beginning of the summer, the club team has won two tournaments, including an out-of-state contest, to finish the spring season on top and welcome the summer season in fine form.

From May 13-14, the Summit Titans were in Denver for the 24th annual 2017 Jam Ball Spring Tournament, which capped off the spring club season. The team weathered more than 10 games to reach the final and seal the varsity tourney win.

From June 9-11, the boys then traveled to Wichita, Kansas, for the Mid-America Youth Basketball Tournament, one of the largest in the nation with more than 750 teams from across the region. The Summit Titans won the 3A/4A varsity title after playing at least five games.

Congrats to head coach Scott Jacobs and his crew: Max Coleman, Jesus Moya, Dimitri Preciado, Chance Jacobs, Corbin Furrey, Wyatt Buller, Brendan Collins and Mario Ramirez.