River report for the weekend of Sept. 29 to Oct. 3

Don't put away that fly rod for the season just yet. Fishing has been excellent in all of the waterways thanks to cooler daytime temperatures, less people and boats, and less pressure on the fish — all despite lower water levels.

Be sure to concentrate on the ends of riffles, pocket water and deeper runs. Midge patterns, trico's, and tiny BWO and baetis patterns have all been effective this week. Think small — keep your hook size in the 18 to 24 range. We have also had some success dead drifting very tiny streamers. We are even starting to see some takes on egg patterns. Dry fly activity is slowly waning, so get out there and try throwing a few before the dry fly season is totally over.

We are starting to see many signs of trout on the move as the spawning season is quickly upon us. Fish are starting to fatten up while finding and making their REDD's. Quick reminder — please try not to disturb them. Stay out of the river and especially out of shallow rocky areas as much as possible. If you don't know what a REDD is or what it looks like, stop into a shop and we'll explain what to look for. This makes more fish, and that's good for everyone!

And while we are on the topic of river etiquette, we are seeing heavy activity on the Dream Stream because of the salmon running and the brown trout spawning. Remember to stay on the move. Let everyone have their turn so we can all enjoy some incredible fall fishing.

Chip Swanson is a guide with Breckenridge Outfitters. Stop by the shop for updated conditions, flys and everything for a day on the river.