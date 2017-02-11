Scenes from 2017 USSA NorAms at Copper Mountain (photos) | SummitDaily.com

Scenes from 2017 USSA NorAms at Copper Mountain (photos)
February 11, 2017
And that’s a wrap.
After 11 days, four events and one non-starting snowstorm, the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association NorAms at Copper Mountain came to a close yesterday with alpine combined. Hundreds of ski racers from dozens of ski programs — clubs, college teams, national teams — came to Copper for men’s and women’s giant slalom, super-G, downhill and alpine combined on the East Village racecourses. When nearly two weeks of racing wrapped up, the NorAms had crowned two new national downhill champions and gave dozens of skiers enough points to qualify for World Cup races — the next step en route to the Winter Olympics.
Below are top finishers from men’s and women’s races in all disciplines. For complete results, see the NorAms Copper Mountain results section at fis-ski.com.
Men’s giant slalom, Feb. 1
1. Erik Read, CAN — 2:03.49
2. Trevor Philp, CAN — 2:03.90
3. Dominic Demschar, AUS — 2:03.98
4. James Crawford, CAN — 2:04.15
5. Phil Brown, CAN — 2:04.53
Men’s giant slalom, Feb. 2
1. Trevor Philp, CAN — 2:02.56
2. Phil Brown, CAN — 2:02.85
3. George Steffey, USA — 2:03.37
4. Samuel Dupratt, USA — 2:03.58
5. Nicholas Krause, USA — 2:03.75
Women’s giant slalom, Feb. 3
1. Megan McJames, USA — 2:06.72
2. Amelia Smart, CAN — 2:08.96
3. Foreste Peterson, USA — 2:09.12
4. Ali Nullmeyer, CAN — 2:09.14
5. Tuva Norbye, NOR — 2:09.37
Women’s giant slalom, Feb. 4
1. Ali Nullmeyer, CAN — 2:07.62
2. Amelia Smart, CAN — 2:08.07
3. Megan McJames, USA — 2:08.59
4. Stefanie Fleckenstein, CAN — 2:08.89
5. Marina Vilanova, CAN — 2:08.97
Women’s downhill, Feb. 6 (morning)
1. Alice McKennis, USA — 1:31.55
2. Anna Marno, USA — 1:31.90
3. Alice Merryweather, USA — 1:32.61
4. Leanne Smith, USA — 1:32.86
5. Roni Remme, CAN — 1:33.31
Women’s downhill, Feb. 6 (afternoon)
1. Alice McKennis, USA — 1:33.07
2. Anna Marno, USA — 1:33.30
3. Alice Merryweather, USA — 1:33.73
4. Stefanie Felckenstein, CAN— 1:34.04
5. Leanne Smith, USA — 1:43.12
Men’s downhill, Feb. 6 (morning)
1. Broderick Thompson, CAN — 1:27.80
2. Sam Morse, USA — 1:28.10
3. Kipling Weisel, USA — 1:28.33
4. Tyler Werry, CAN — 1:28.37
5. Erik Arvidsson, 1:28.52
Men’s downhill, Feb. 6 (afternoon)
1. Tyler Werry, CAN — 1:28.45
2. Sam Morse, USA — 1:28.87
3. Andreas Romar, FIN — 1:28.99
4. Erik Arvidsson, USA — 1:29.18
5. Kipling Weisel, USA — 1:29.38
Men’s super-G, Feb. 9 (morning)
1. Tyler Werry, CAN — 1:18.10
2. Erik Arvidsson, USA — 1:19.36
3. Nicholas Krause, USA — 1:19.36
4. Drew Duffy, USA — 1:19.85
5. Kipling Weisel, USA — 1:19.86
Men’s super-G, Feb. 9 (afternoon)
1. Nicholas Krause, USA — 1:17.67
2. Broderick Thompason, CAN — 1:17.82
3. Drew Duffy, USA — 1:17.89
4. James Crawford, CAN — 1:17.99
5. Kipling Weisel, USA — 1:18.00
Women’s super-G, Feb. 9
1. Patricia Mangan, USA — 1:23.42
2. Anna Marno, USA — 1:23.91
3. Alice McKennis, USA — 1:24.46
4. Nin O’Brien, USA — 1:24.59
5. Leanne Smith, 1:24.69
Men’s super-G, Feb. 10
1. Nicholas Krause, USA — 1:17.00
2. Broderick Thompson, Can — 1:17.22
3. Kipling Weisel, USA — 1:17.45
4. Tyler Werry, CAN — 1:17.54
5. Samuel Dupratt, 1:17.96
Women’s super-G, Feb. 10 (morning)
1. Alice Merryweather, USA — 1:18.09
2. Nina O’Brien, USA — 1:18.40
3. Patricia Mangan, USA — 1:18.45
4. Anna Marno, USA — 1:18.45
5. Alice McKennis, USA — 1:19.00
Women’s super-G, Feb. 10 (afternoon)
1. Patricia Mangan, USA — 1:18.57
2. Alice McKennis, USA — 1:18.59
3. Roni Remme, CAN — 1:18.90
3. Nina O’Brien, USA — 1:18.90
5. Storm Klomhaus, USA — 1:18.96
Men’s alpine combined, Feb. 11
1. Tyler Werry, CAN — 2:00.92
2. Kipling Weisel, USA — 2:01.20
3. Hig Roberts, USA — 2:01.80
4. Erik Arvidsson, USA — 2:02.09
5. Drew Duffy, USA — 2:02.18
Women’s alpine combined, Feb. 11
1. Nine O’Brien, USA — 1:55.03
2. Patricia Mangan, USA — 1:55.05
3. Anna Marno, USA — 1:56.44
4. Amelia Smart, CAN — 1:56.52
5. Alice Merryweather, USA — 1:56.57
