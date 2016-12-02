Scenes from the 2016 Surefoot FIS Ski Cup at Copper Mountain (photos) | SummitDaily.com

Ladies and gentlemen, the Colorado alpine race season is officially underway.

From Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, nearly 400 ski racers from across the nation and globe descended on Copper Mountain for the annual Surefoot FIS Colorado Ski Cup, one of the first events of the season and the earliest FIS-sanctioned points race on U.S. snow. Skiers raced two days of super-G and two days of giant slalom on the top-to-bottom course at East Village, with athletes from more than 20 countries vying for valuable FIS points. The athletes represented Germany, Norway, Canada, New Zealand, Slovakia, Azerbaijan and more, combing for 84 men and 62 women on the super-G course, and 132 men and 101 women on the GS course.

Representing local clubs was Rachael Desrochers, a Team Summit Colorado alum who placed second overall on the first and second days of GS racing. Behind her on day two was former U.S. Ski Team Olympian Sarah Schleper, a Vail native who now trains with local clubs in hopes of representing Mexico at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The Summit Daily stopped by Copper on Nov. 30 for the first day of GS racing. Here’s what we found.

2016 Surefoot FIS Colorado Ski Cup results

Nov. 28 — Men’s super-G, Day 1

Overall

1. Kipling Weisel

2. Cooper Cornelius

3. Florian Szwebel

U-19

1. Cooper Cornelius

2. River Radamus, U.S. Ski Team

3. Tristan Lane

Nov. 28 — Women’s super-G, Day 1

Overall

1. Claire Tan

2. Ellie Curtis

3. Abigail Murer

U-19

1. Claire Tan

2. Ellie Curtis

3. Hannah Soria

Nov. 29 — Men’s super-G, Day 2

Overall

1. Florian Szwebel

2. Tilen Debelak

3. Willis Feasey

U-19

1. Cooper Cornelius

2. Tristan Lane

3. Kyle Negomir

Nov. 29 — Women’s super-G, Day 2

Overall

1. Maureen Lebel

2. Hannah West

3. Abigail Murer

U-19

1. Maureen Lebel

2. Hannah West

3. Erin Smith

Nov. 30 — Men’s GS, Day 1

Overall

1. Max Luukko

2. Ola Buer Johansen

3. George Steffey

U-19

1. Andrew Miller

2. Jimmy Krupka

3. Jack Keane

Nov. 30 — Women’s GS, Day 1

Overall

1. Leona Popovic

2. Rachel Desrochers, Team Summit Colorado

3. Katerina Paulathova

U-19

1. Ali Nullmeyer

2. Lucia Bailey

3. Andrea Louise Arnold

Dec. 1 — Men’s GS, Day 2

Overall

1. Dominic Demschar

2. William St. Germain

3. Willis Feasey

U-19

1. Andrew Miller

2. Colby Lange

2. Jett Seymour

Dec. 1 — Women’s GS, Day 2

Overall

1. Ali Nullmeyer

2. Rachel Desrochers

3. Sarah Schleper

U-19

1. Ali Nullmeyer

2. Maureen Lebel

3. Katie Hensien