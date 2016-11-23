Ski Club Spotlight: LSC’s Jack Lewis, Team Summit’s Tori Ware, Team Breck’s Jack Cronin and Carson Hume | SummitDaily.com

Editor’s note: This is Part Two of a three-part series featuring local ski club athletes. Read on for Part One with Team Summit and Summit Nordic athletes.

Take it from Team Breckenridge’s Carson Hume and Jack Cronin: nothing compares to Cimarron at Breckenridge for a taste of adrenaline.

Then again, Team Summit’s Tori Ware can’t get enough of the bumps at Arapahoe Basin before a freeski competition, while Jack Lewis of Loveland Ski Club loves taking laps through the rolling terrain on Twist at Loveland Ski Area.

These four young skiers all have a different idea of the best terrain in Summit County, but they all share one thing in common: they call Summit’s slopes home from November to April, and they can’t imagine spending winter anywhere else. It’s the kind of mentality all Olympians share, and, with years of competition to go before their first crack at the big show, these alpine and freestyle skiers are well on their way to the top.

Jack Lewis | Loveland Ski Club

Jack Lewis got a taste of alpine National Championships last season, and now, he’s hungry for more.

At 14 years old, the freshman at Colorado Academy High School in Denver is competing as a U-16 alpine skier for the first time after earning a spot at the U-14 Junior National Championships in 2015. He missed the cut his first season as a U-14 — he was “pretty upset” at the time — but it only convinced him to train harder. By the next season, he was making the cut at Crested Butte qualifiers, and this season, he hopes to keep the momentum rolling by qualifying for U-16 National Championships.

My first skiing memory: The first time I went skiing was at Loveland Valley on Chair 7. I was very little and do not remember much of it. I do remember that every 2 or so runs I would get cold and have to go inside for hot chocolate.

My first competition memory: My first race was when I was 6 at Ski Cooper. I remember how my first coach, coach Karen, put me in the gate and I remember slowly making skidded turns. I remember how frigid it was and how the lodge was packed with people.

Ski club highlight: One of my favorite skiing moments was last year when I qualified for the U-14 Junior Championships. I did not qualify my first year and was pretty upset. I worked the entire next summer biking and working out with my team and giving my best each day we practiced. Everything fell into place at the qualifiers at Crested Butte.

My biggest goal for the season: This season I have two goals. First, I am always going to try to have focus when I ski. I want to make sure that I am thinking of something on every race turn I make, and I want to make sure no turn is lazy or unfocused. My second goal is that I would like to qualify for the U-16 Championships.

Favorite place to train: My favorite place to train is on Loveland’s own hill, Twist. The hill is steep in some places and flat in others. There are knolls and rolls and many different terrain changes.

When I’m not competing…: I like to ski with friends on anything. However, I do like moguls and steeps, and I do like to ski terrain I have never skied before.

My on-snow hero: Ted Ligety. I have always loved the way he turns and how much energy he gets out of the ski.

Favorite off-snow sport: At Colorado Academy, my high school, I play golf for them in the fall and will play lacrosse for them in the spring.

Pre-race meal: Always spaghetti and meatballs. I eat it all the time, and it is always good and a great source for carbohydrates.

Pump-up music: Usually I don’t listen to music before I compete. However, I do like country, classic rock and swing music.

Tuning secret: I trust my gear and usually do not tune anything. Our ski team has a wonderful ski tuner named Jeremy and he gives his all to make sure all of our team is ready to compete. Usually all I do is make sure all my clothes, boots and poles are ready for the next day.

My pre-run ritual: I do not. However, I do always try to stay moving and staying active before my run. When I stand still I get too cold and feel tired, which is not a good feeling before I race.

Tori Ware | Team Summit Freeski

Tori Ware, one of Team Summit’s most veteran freeski athletes, is ready for a breakthrough season. The 16-year-old Summit High School student has already qualified for U.S. Selection in December, and with a top performance there, she could catch the attention of U.S. Ski Team coaches. After nine seasons with the team and nearly 14 seasons on skis, she’s ready to take her career to the next level against a tough F-17 moguls division with hopes of racing the NorAm circuit.

My first skiing memory: I don’t remember the first time I went skiing, but it was at Arapahoe Basin on the Molly Hogan run.

My first competition memory: At a Devo (developmental) competition at Arapahoe Basin. It was Devo moguls and it was a lot of fun.

Ski club highlight: Skiing in U.S. Nationals and U.S. Selections.

My biggest goal for the season: To complete my backflip and make some NorAms.

Favorite place to train: Arapahoe Basin.

When I’m not competing…: I like to ski at the Basin on the Pali.

My on-snow hero: (French skier) Candide Thovex.

Favorite off-snow sport: I also horseback ride and compete in long-distance horseback riding.

Pre-comp meal: A power bar my mom makes homemade.

Pump-up music: I listen to the Van Halen song “Jump” before I compete.

Tuning secret: I just make sure that all my gear is tuned and I tighten my gear down really tight in the start gate before I compete.

My pre-run ritual: I am very superstitious. I have a routine that I need to follow on comp days in the start gate. I rub the side of my legs really quick and really fast, then I tap my head to get all the “bad thoughts” out. Then, the starter says “Go” and I whisper, “Rip and tear like Tori Ware,” and only then can I ski my run. Kind of weird, but it takes away the start-gate nerves.

Carson Hume | Team Breckenridge alpine

Carson Hume is a secret weapon for Team Breckenridge’s U-12 age class division. Along with fellow youngsters like Jack Cronin — the two are good friends in the classroom and on the ski hill — Hume is helping his ski team build a deep and intimidating core of soon-to-be alpine veterans. He’s just 11 years old this season and racing U-12s for the second year, a division where he hopes to place in the top-3 at every race he enters. It’s a tall order for a youngster — and he’s ready for the challenge.

My first skiing memory: The first time I really remember skiing was the day before I went into preschool. I was probably 3 years old. I got onto the ski hill, I clicked into my bindings and started down the hill with my dad right behind me. It felt like I was flying on clouds.

My first competition memory: I was about 5 years old. It was at the old Nastar

course on Sundown at Breck. I knew I was hooked! I loved carving around the little gates.

Ski club highlight: My best race was in my first year in age class at the Loveland giant slalom, It was the first time I dad gotten the top-3 in a ski race, but more importantly, I felt I had skied my best.

My biggest goal for the season: I have many goals this season that will hopefully get me to the top-3 every race this ski season.

Favorite place to train: Cimarron on Peak 10 at Breck. I like that space because of the steep terrain and challenging course.

When I’m not competing…: My favorite ski area so far to freeski is Telluride. I loved the terrain, steeps, bumps and access to hiking.

My on-snow hero: The one and only Marcel Hirscher from Austria.

Favorite off-snow sport: Sailing, mountain bike racing and water skiing.

Pre-race meal: An egg sandwich of course!

Pump-up music: Fifth Harmony.

Tuning secret: I run a file over the edges of the ski to make sure that they are sharp enough to cut my finger off.

My pre-run ritual: One game we always play as a group is a game called “Screwdriver.”

Jack Cronin | Team Breckenridge alpine

Jack Cronin has come a long way since first stepping onto a pair of skis at 18 months old. Now 11 years old, the Team Breck alpine skier is in his sixth year with the club and second year in the U-12 age class division. Like his friend Hume, Cronin simply loves skiing — especially now that he’s no longer wobbling around on plastic skis in his native New Jersey.

My first skiing memory: I do not really remember, but I remember I was not very happy. I was on plastic skis in New Jersey. I did not like it right away.

My first competition memory: The first time I raced I do not remember at all.

Ski club highlight: Probably that I get to do what I love five days a week.

My biggest goal for the season: To finish top-10 every race. I want to challenge myself to this. I am determined to do it.

Favorite place to train: Breckenridge on Cimarron. I like that run the best because it gives me a challenge whether it is icy or it is steep.

When I’m not competing…: I like to go freeskiing on the south side of Breckinridge or A-Basin. Those are just fun places to ski and both are great when there is powder.

My on-snow hero: Marcel Hirscher because he is a great ski racer and he inspires me to do things in ski racing.

Favorite off-snow sport: I like to mountain bike race locally in the junior mountain bike league. I like to do this because it gets me outside into the beautiful place that we live in.

Pre-race meal: Spaghetti with Barilla sauce.

Pump-up music: I don’t really have a favorite song or artist to listen to.

Tuning secret: I give my skis a really good tune before a race and I don’t do anything else.

My pre-run ritual: I always just do a warm-up, and I also watch everyone else and look at the course carefully.