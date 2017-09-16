Skyview brings Tigers’ two-game win streak to an end

The Summit football team didn't matchup well with Skyview's massive interior linemen and fell 29-3 Friday night in Breckenridge.

It was the Tigers' first defeat in their last three games, and the rout puts Summit at 2-2 on the year with Class 3A Western Slope Conference play beginning in two weeks for the Tigers.

Skyview has 13 players on its roster listed at 200 pounds or more, including 300-pound team captain Ezekiel Creps and 275-pound Robbie Bauderer. On Friday, the Wolverines hammered the run on offense behind the massive front, and the Tigers' defense, which has been stout this year and held its last two opponents to 18 points combined, struggled to get off the field on third down.

Summit fell into a big hole early, giving up 22 points in the first half before senior kicker ZE David Sanchez put the Tigers on the scoreboard with a field goal at the end of the second quarter. That would be all the scoring the Tigers could muster, and Skyview (3-0) punched in one more TD in the second half.

To Summit's credit, Skyview's 29 points were the fewest the Wolverines have scored all year long.

With Skyview controlling the line of scrimmage, Summit largely abandoned its running game and instead relied on quarterback Jake Gillum and their receivers to move the chains, which they did well in the first half with Gillum completing six passes for 10 yards or more in the first half alone.

"Coming in, we knew Skyview was going to be physical," Tigers coach John Shirkey said. "You can see it on film. Even just walking through the handshakes, those are some big bodies. When they get downhill and moving forward, it's tough to stop that."

Shirkey complimented Skyview's game plan and execution, which kept the Tigers off balance and relying on a passing attack that, the last two weeks, has been largely set up by the run.

"It's nice to have those guys," Shirkey said of his quarterback and receivers. "Obviously, our game plan is to be able to run and I told the guys at halftime, 'Today is one of those games we're going to throw to open up the run.' Usually, we try to go the other way."

For at least the second week in a row, Nehemiah Martens was a force on defense. Shirkey said Martens is an athlete who's a joy to coach, plays his heart out and never stops.

Summit has one more nonconference game, facing Clear Creek on the road Friday, before the Tigers travel to Gypsum to take on Eagle Valley on Oct. 6, in Summit's first conference game of the season.