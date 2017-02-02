Start training now for cycle season with a ‘Tour of Sufferlandria’ | SummitDaily.com

Bike season is only a few short months away. Are your calves, quads and buns ready?

This February, fitness video producer Sufferfest is hosting the fifth annual Tour of Sufferlandria, dubbed “the Greatest Grand Tour of a Mythical Nation” in a release from the company.

This year’s mythical Tour runs from Feb. 4-12, and every year, thousands of riders from around the world participate in the nine-day test of endurance, either on home stationary bikes or at a Sufferlandrian Embassy across the nation. The Tour benefits the Davis Phinney Foundation, launched by the namesake Boulder native and former pro road cyclist to help those living with Parkinson’s disease. In the past four years, the Tour has raised more than $300,000 for the foundation.

The Tour features nine stages, all on video, for cyclists to suffer through during the event, the release continued. To participate in this year’s Tour of Sufferlandria, register online at DavisPhinneyFoundation.org and make a minimum donation of $10 to the foundation. To start the Tour on Feb. 4, download the official Sufferfest Training Centre app for access to all featured videos.

Stage 1: Igniter and Long Scream

Stage 2: The Way Out and Power Station

Stage 3: The Tour’s first-ever velodrome stage, The Omnium

Stage 4: Angels

Stage 5: Nine Hammers

Stage 6: There is No Try

Stage 7: Hell Hath No Fury

Stage 8: Revolver, Revolver is Easy and Half is Easy

Stage 9: It Seemed Like Thin Air, featuring the Tour’s first Summit Finish on Mount Sufferlandria

How do you win? Riders left in the peloton at the end of Stage 9 will earn glory, as well as a chance to win one of several fantastic prizes donated by the Tour’s sponsors. The company has teamed up with industry partners like Thomson Bike Tours, Wattbike and Wahoo Fitness to sponsor individual stages and donate prizes.

To learn more about The Sufferfest and its fifth annual Tour, visit the Tour of Sufferlandria website (TheSufferfest.com and search Tour) for up-to-date information.