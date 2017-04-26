Summer in Frisco and Copper means dirty girls, mountain goat kids and more classic race series | SummitDaily.com

The new nonprofit partnership leads to a female-focused event designed to encourage women to get together, get a little muddy and support a worthy cause. Participants are encouraged to make it a girl’s weekend with music, yoga and wine tasting events taking place before and after the main event. It’s a full weekend you won’t want to miss, if being outside and playing with the girls is your thing.

What all will you find at the Dirty Girl? The event takes runners (or walkers) over a 5K obstacle course created to inspire women to run, walk, climb, jump and launch their way, hand-in-muddy-hand, to an unabashed sense of accomplishment, according to a release from Copper. Registration is $65 per person.

On June 10 — a full month or two sooner than usual — the annual fun run through, around and over muddy obstacles returns to Copper Mountain as a fundraiser for Boarding for Breast Cancer. This marks the first year the California-based nonprofit is the beneficiary of the Dirty Girl, and the pairing makes sense: B4BC co-founder Tina Basich is a female snowboarding pioneer and longtime ESPN announcer whose ties to the mountains run deep.

Ladies and, uh, ladies, find your best mud-running outfit and pair of throw-away Asics — the Dirty Girl Mud Run is back and earlier than ever.

Grab your Sharpie and calendar — it's time to sign up for summer race season.

From June through August, the Frisco Recreation Department is offering eight races on the trails, roads and recreational paths in and around Frisco. Here's a quick taste of each event, and be sure to check the Summit Daily through mud season for more race previews.

"Frisco has ideal terrain for races," said Linsey Joyce, the town's recreation programs manager. "The views keep your mind busy, and the courses manage to be challenging for experienced racers and manageable for folks who are new to racing."

Run the Rockies 10K and Half Marathon

This summer brings the 41st edition of the beloved Run the Rockies 10k and Half Marathon on Saturday, June 3. This early season tradition begins with a fast, slightly downhill course from Copper Mountain through the Tenmile Canyon on the Summit County Recreational Path. Half-marathon runners then split off and continue to Summit High School before returning to the Main Street finish, while 10K runners barrel down Main for the win. The Run the Rockies events benefit several Summit County nonprofits.

The half marathon is $50 and the 10K is $35 through May 1. From May 2 through June 2 at noon, the half marathon is $60 and the 10k is $40, and after noon on June 2, registration is $65 for the half marathon and $45 for the 10K. Youth (17 and younger) receive a $10 discount on the race fees.

Registration and more information are available online at RunTheRockies.com. Sign up now for early bird discounts.

Bacon Burner 6K

Who's got the bacon? On Saturday, June 17, the 24th annual Colorado BBQ Challenge returns to Main Street with the Bacon Burner 6K. This is 3.8-mile out-and-back run takes place on the paved Frisco Recreational Path with views of Lake Dillon. All racers receive commemorative Bacon Burner apparel, and all runners of legal drinking age also get a free beer ticket to redeem at the Colorado BBQ Challenge. This race is open to 500 racers and fills quickly. Why? Well-stocked bacon aid stations at every mile, of course, and the opportunity to run off great barbecue.

Frisco Mountain Goat Kids' Trail Running Series

The third annual Frisco Mountain Goat Kids' Trail Running Series features four races on June 27, July 11, July 25 and Aug. 8. This series of kids' trail running races, held on Tuesdays throughout the summer, features three racecourses of varying distances for kid of (almost) all ages: from those who just learned to walk to 15-year-olds.

What if mom and dad want to run? No problem. The entire family is encouraged to come out to participate, or just cheer on these budding trail runners.

"We are also really excited to be in our third year of the Mountain Goat Kids' Trail Running Series," Joyce said. "Those Tuesday nights are the highlights of our summer — kids racing together and alongside their parents. The response has been tremendous, so I feel confident we are incubating the next generation of trail runners."

Frisco Triathlon

The fourth annual Frisco Triathlon takes place Saturday, July 15. This unique triathlon will feature a 3k stand-up paddleboard leg, 12k of mountain biking and a 5k trail run. The Frisco Triathlon was named "Best Triathlon" in Elevation Outdoors Magazine's reader poll, 2016 Best of the Rockies. This twist on a triathlon is open to all ability levels and encourages athletes to take on a new multi-sport event with beautiful Dillon Reservoir and the Frisco Peninsula serving as the event location.

Run the Rockies Trail 10K and Half Marathon

The final race of the Frisco summer race season is the Run the Rockies Trail 10K and Half Marathon on Saturday, Aug. 12. This race is the trail counterpoint to the early summer road race, leading runners throughout the Frisco Peninsula on trails with breathtaking views of Lake Dillon, the Gore Range and the Tenmile Range. This has proven to be a great course for first-time half marathoners, as well as seasoned runners.