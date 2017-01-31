Summit 360 video: Ice fishing with Big Ed’s Fishing Ventures on Lake Dillon | SummitDaily.com

Summit 360 video: Ice fishing with Big Ed’s Fishing Ventures on Lake Dillon
January 31, 2017
Editor’s note: Summit 360 is a series of daily 360 videos by the Summit Daily News. Check our website every day for new videos from events and places around Summit County.
You’ve probably seen a group out there if you’ve ever passed by the area of Lake Dillon near Summit Cove. Each day, Big Ed’s Fishing Ventures offers two half-day guided ice fishing tours, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, in search of Kokanee salmon, rainbow trout or brown trout.
