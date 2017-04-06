Summit boys lax wins against defanged Steamboat squad, 6-5 | SummitDaily.com

FRISCO — Sawyer March was a genius in the goal against Steamboat Springs. I just wonder how his toes are feeling today.

March stopped more than 20 shots in the Tigers home lacrosse victory against the Sailors, including two with his foot, one of which gave an audible THWACK when it hit (and I was a good 60 yards away on the sideline). The other foot-stop came in the final four or five seconds of the Wednesday afternoon game, when the Tigers were up by one point and desperately needed a win.

March's toe did the trick. The ball went careening over and past the sideline, giving Summit its second win of the season, 6-5, after a rough 1-3 start. The boys piled on March, and I'm sure for a few seconds he didn't think about his brutalized toes at all. I'm guessing the story was different Thursday morning.

But I digress. March was clutch from start to finish in an otherwise slow-starting game. Maybe it was the chilly weather, maybe it was something else, but both sides took their sweet time getting warmed up. Summit senior attacker Braden Cross had the only goal in the first quarter, and even that took more than 10 minutes to happen. He ended the day with a hat trick.

Possession went back and forth by quarter: first Summit, then Steamboat, then it repeated in the second half. When the Steatmboat attackers were on fire, they were on fire, but both sides struggled to make the most of momentum shifts and possession changes. Steamboat is typically a tough side, although word on the sideline is that the program lost about 12 seniors and this year's team is light on experience. It could explain why they didn't attack as fiercely as, say, Vail Mountain School — those boys blew past Summit, 18-9, in late March — but the Summit defense also did its job, minus two butterfinger drops that led to goals in the second and fourth quarters.

After Cross finished off his hat trick in the third quarter, the rest of the Summit front line got in on the act in the fourth. Vale Hildebrand, Max Duxtbury and Keegan Moore combined for three points in the final frame to keep the Tigers ahead. March's toes of steel did the rest, and the Tigers expelled more energy celebrating than they did most of the game. Maybe they had finally warmed up.

The Tigers are now 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the 4A Western league. The boys next play Grand Junction today (April 6) at home. Face-off is 4 p.m.