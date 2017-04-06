Summit boys tame Grand Junction on lax field Thursday, 9-3 | SummitDaily.com

FRISCO — It feels good to end the week with back-to-back wins. Real good.

On Thursday, the Summit High boys lacrosse team recaptured the fourth-quarter energy from their 6-5 Steamboat victory to roll past the Grand Junction Tigers, 9-3 at home. Like the day before, things started slowly for both sides. Junction was up, 1-2, after the first quarter, then the home team roared back in the second quarter. That's when junior Vale Hildebrand started going batty with quick slants from the outside, scoring solo goals in the final five and two minutes to tie the score at 3-3 before halftime.

Summit turned up the heat in the second half on both sides of the field. Attackers were deftly passing and controlling the ball, defenders were scooping it up way more confindently than against Steamboat, and of course junior keeper Sawyer March was again a brick wall in the net. The home Tigers held the visiting Tigers to zero in the second half, while a corps of attackers ratcheted up the score: Max Duxtbury with one, Walker Goudemans with one, Matt Francomano with one and Hildebrand with another two, Braden Cross went scoreless on the day, but hey, he had a hat trick 24 hours earlier. Maybe he was taking it easy.

The win gives Summit a 3-3 overall record and 3-2 record in the 4A Western Slope. The Tigers next face Conifer in Conifer tomorrow (April 8). Face-off is at 12:30 p.m.