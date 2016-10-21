Summit Climbing Gym hosts “Reel Rock 11” premiere, anniversary party Nov. 1 | SummitDaily.com

Now that’s how you welcome the end of outdoor climbing season.

On Nov. 1, the Summit Climbing Gym — a member-run nonprofit rock gym in Silverthorne — turns three years old and is throwing a party to celebrate. The night is open to anyone for $15 and includes free beer, free pizza and a raffle ticket. Organizers will raffle off a slew of prizes, from gym memberships and climbing swag to gift certificates from local businesses, and then cap off the evening with the local premiere of “Reel Rock 11,” the latest batch of climbing porn from The North Face with pros Kai Lightner, Matt Segal of Boulder and 15-year-old Ashima Shiraishi of New York City.

The party gets started at 7 p.m., followed by the film premiere at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 pre-sale at Wilderness Sports in Dillon and at the Summit Climbing Gym (1291 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne), or at the door for $20. Find out more about the party and the gym at http://www.summitclimbing.org.