Breckenridge Bike Guide: Barney Flow (video) | SummitDaily.com

SUMMIT COUNTY — Barney Flow (not to be confused with Barney Ford) is a relatively new skills track near downtown Breckenridge. It's smack-dab in the middle of the Moonstone neighborhood, and as a community loop, it was built with young riders in mind.

Progression is the name of the game at Barney Flow. The short and quick singletrack ride is home to berms, log bridges, tabletops and gap jumps. These features are much smaller and less intimidating than their counterparts at nearby B-Line and the Frisco and Keystone bike parks, making it an ideal training ground for young riders and downhilling newcomers. And, unlike the Frisco and Keystone beginner areas, Barney Flow is spread over about 0.5 miles of flowy, forested singletrack — not simply a fenced-in plot of flat ground.

Like its cross-country sibling, Barney Ford Trail (the two connect), Barney Flow is located on easements across private property. Please stay on the designated trails to avoid trespassing. The connector trails out of Carter Park are popular with hikers, bikers and trail runners. Be on the lookout for other users and dogs. The features on Barney Flow are relatively mellow, but be prepared for technical terrain like berms and log bridges.

Description

From the top of Barney Flow, drop into a mellow track filled with small to medium-sized berms. The berms then lead to several tabletop jumps and two short log bridges. All the jumps and berms are built with dirt, but thanks to plenty of shade and regular afternoon rainstorms, they rarely get dusty and slippery.

The trail weaves through wide-open pines to another collection of right-hand and left-hand berms, followed by more tabletops, a few small gap jumps and another bridge section. Once you reach the bottom, connect with Moonstone Trail for a switchback-filled descent to Carter Park, or ride Moonstone back uphill to the top of Barney Flow for another lap through the features.

Parking

Parking is available at Carter Park. From the intersection of Main and French streets in Breckenridge, head south on Main and make a left onto East Adams Avenue. Follow the street a few blocks, then take a right onto South High Street (a T-intersection). Follow High Street until it dead-ends in the Carter Park parking lot. Follow the Carter Park switchbacks rouhgly 0.5 miles to Moonstone Trail. Take Moonstone another 0.5 miles to County Road 503, then cross the road to access Barney Flow.

This story was originally published in March 2016, and has been updated for accuracy.

