Summit Extreme Black Diamonds lose first game, 2-7 | SummitDaily.com

It was a wild start to summer baseball on Tuesday in Frisco with the Summit Extreme Black Diamonds falling to Parker's GameDay Saints 2-7 in the first game of a would-be doubleheader — the second game was postponed due to rain.

As thunderclouds loomed overhead, pitchers and hitters alike tried to shake off the rust and get into the flow of a new season. "Big Ben" Wiley got the nod for Summit in the first game, struggling with his command early, but eventually settling into a groove. After a quick first out, Wiley hit one batter and walked another to get into a jam in the first inning, finding himself with the bases loaded and only one out. After a visit to the mound by coach Garrett Rieck, Wiley settled down and managed to get out of the inning with minimal damage, allowing two runs.

The Saints starter also had some command issues, but found a home for himself using the outside of the plate for most of the day against a Summit team that struggled to capitalize on good opportunities. Coach Rieck has to be happy though: Despite a lack of runs on the scoreboard in the 2-7 loss, Summit did a good job of creating chances and for a team that had only been together for a couple days that's a very promising sign.

Both teams had traffic on the bases throughout the game, but the Saints were able to get the clutch hit — or walk — more often than Summit. Summit had to turn to the bullpen in the fifth inning after a shot down the third base line cleared the bases, giving the Saints a 5-1 lead. In the bottom half of the inning, the away team turned to its bullpen, and Summit tried to mount the comeback against the new pitcher. Unfortunately, a bases-loaded rally resulted in no runs. The Saints added two more in the top of the seventh to stretch their lead to 7-1.

Summit again found success against a new reliever in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the team was only able to capitalize with one run, ending the game in a 2-7 loss for the home team.

GAME 1

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 FINAL

GD 2 0 0 0 3 2 0 7

SUMMIT 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 2

GAME 2

Postponed due to rain

June 8 at Eagle Valley

In their first road game of the season, Summit trailed for most of the game to a tough Eagle Valley Eagles team. Most of the damage came in the fourth inning when the Eagles put five on the board, giving them a 6-0 lead.

Summit's bats were quiet for most of the game, but came to life in the seventh inning, as the team put up four runs. Unfortunately, it proved to be too little, too late, and the Black Diamonds went on to lose 4-9.

The second game of the doubleheader, however, ended with Summit's first win of the season. Both teams came out of the break with renewed energy and by the time the first inning was over it was a 2-3 game in Eagle's favor.

Summit chipped away at Eagle, adding an additional run in both the third and fourth innings, and finally creating a sizable lead with a three-run fifth inning.

This back-and-forth game was far from over though and Eagle managed to score three in the bottom of the sixth to tie things up.

In the final inning of the game, Summit added one run, moving the score to 8-7 for the team's first victory.

GAME 1

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 FINAL

SUMMIT 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 4

EV 0 1 0 5 2 1 X 9

GAME 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 FINAL

SUMMIT 2 0 1 1 3 0 1 8 EV 3 0 0 1 0 3 0 7

June 10 against Carbondale Cowboys

Summit came out of the gates strong in the first inning against the Carbondale Cowboys, notching an early 1-0 lead when the Cowboys left fielder missed on a sliding catch allowing the runner from second to score.

However, the lead wouldn't last and the Black Diamonds fell behind 1-4 in a long second inning that had almost everything baseball can offer — a walk, a balk, a wild pitch and thankfully an inning-ending double play.

Heading into the fourth, the Cowboys had stretched their lead to 1-8, but Summit wasn't done yet. Watching games in Frisco is a lot like watching the Colorado Rockies from the Blake Street Bomber days — there may be a lot of runs, but no lead is ever safe.

The boys in green started the bottom half of the fourth with three outfield singles to load the bases. An infield fly marked the first out of the inning and a grounder up the middle looked to be a double play ball, but Summit's hustle beat out the throw at first and a single by the next batter closed the gap to 3-8.

A tough sixth inning saw the Cowboys again take command, pulling ahead to 3-14. However, in the last inning, the Black Diamonds found a bright spot with Summit High grad Brian Hessler coming in to pitch. Though pitcher isn't his normal position, Hessler had a strong seventh inning, striking out two batters in a three-up-three-down performance.

The second game of the doubleheader saw a reversal of fortunes with the Cowboys gaining a one-run lead in the first. Summit answered quickly, notching two runs in the second inning and another three in the third. The Cowboys tied the game in the fourth inning at 5-5, but again fell behind the home team after Summit scored one in the bottom of the fifth. The lead wouldn't last though, and Summit ended up losing in heartbreaking fashion, 6-7, after two seventh-inning runs by the visitors.

GAME 1

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 FINAL

CC 0 4 4 0 0 6 0 14

SUMMIT 1 0 0 2 0 2 1 6

GAME 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 FINAL

CC 1 0 1 3 0 0 2 7 SUMMIT 0 2 3 0 1 0 0 6